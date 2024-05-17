RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB551.6 million (US$76.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB188.9 million in the same period of 2023.
- Gross margin was 25.9% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the same period of 2023.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB132.6 million (US$18.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB56.3 million in the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB207.5 million (US$28.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB183.6 million in the same period of 2023.
"We started 2024 with a steady first quarter," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our international business is developing positively as we refine our regional strategies. Despite challenges posed by regulatory changes across various regions, we continue to identify opportunities and leverage our core strengths to prudently enter potential markets. Domestically, we are encouraged by the positive impact of China's recent regulatory crackdown on illegal products, but much progress remains to be made. We remain committed to collaborating with regulators and advocating for a well-regulated and healthy e-vapor industry. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we are dedicated to optimizing our product portfolio with premium, compliant, and innovative products that meet our users' needs and drive growth in this evolving industry."
Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "In the first quarter, net revenues increased to RMB551.6 million, marking our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. Our gross margin improved by 170 basis points year-over-year to 25.9%, thanks to our supply chain efficiency enhancements. Furthermore, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, our non-GAAP operating profit remained positive, bolstered by an increasing contribution from our international operations, compared to a RMB133.3 million loss recorded in the same quarter last year. With our resilient business model, effective regional strategies, and consistent strong execution, we are confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB551.6 million (US$76.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB188.9 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.
Gross profit was RMB142.8 million (US$19.8 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB45.7 million in the same period of 2023.
Gross margin was 25.9 % in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the same period of 2023. This improvement was primarily driven by our supply chain efficiency enhancements, partially offset by an increase in inventory provision and an unfavorable shift in the revenue mix.
Operating expenses were RMB194.4 million (US$26.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB418.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, from RMB240.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB74.9 million (US$10.4 million) in the same period of 2024, along with a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees with the fluctuations of the Company's share price.
Selling expenses were RMB52.9 million (US$7.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB85.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB110.0 million (US$15.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB256.5 million in the same period of 2023, mainly driven by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, salaries, and welfare benefits.
Research and development expenses were RMB31.5 million (US$4.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB76.7 million in the same period of 2023, mainly driven by a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB51.6 million (US$7.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB373.2 million in the same period of 2023.
Income tax expense was RMB16.3 million (US$2.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with income tax benefit of RMB17.6 million in the same period of 2023.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB132.6 million (US$18.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB56.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB207.5 million (US$28.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB183.6 million in the same period of 2023.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.106 (US$0.015) and RMB0.101 (US$0.014), respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.043, in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.166 (US$0.023) and RMB0.159 (US$0.022), respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.139 and RMB0.136, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB14,681.4 million (US$2,033.3 million), compared with RMB15,138.4 million as of December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million).
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 29, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,390,298
2,322,277
321,632
Restricted cash
29,760
52,484
7,269
Short-term bank deposits, net
2,631,256
2,320,529
321,390
Receivables from online payment platforms
6,893
7,284
1,009
Short-term investments, net
3,093,133
2,691,275
372,737
Accounts and notes receivable, net
60,482
113,665
15,742
Inventories
144,850
99,768
13,818
Amounts due from related parties
118,736
179,645
24,881
Prepayments and other current assets, net
508,435
620,771
85,976
Total current assets
8,983,843
8,407,698
1,164,454
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
77,358
69,973
9,691
Intangible assets, net
69,778
65,004
9,003
Long-term investments, net
8,000
8,000
1,108
Deferred tax assets, net
58,263
58,263
8,069
Right-of-use assets, net
52,562
47,708
6,607
Long-term bank deposits, net
1,757,804
1,624,802
225,032
Long-term investment securities, net
5,236,109
5,669,997
785,286
Goodwill
66,506
64,136
8,883
Other non-current assets, net
4,874
11,746
1,627
Total non-current assets
7,331,254
7,619,629
1,055,306
Total assets
16,315,097
16,027,327
2,219,760
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
266,426
213,849
29,618
Contract liabilities
49,586
15,058
2,086
Salary and welfare benefits payable
39,256
50,620
7,011
Taxes payable
77,164
106,658
14,772
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
103,996
118,805
16,454
Amounts due to related parties
101,927
63,141
8,745
Dividend payable
881
-
-
Lease liabilities - current portion
29,435
31,093
4,306
Total current liabilities
668,671
599,224
82,992
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
23,591
22,584
3,128
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
24,419
17,968
2,489
Total non-current liabilities
48,010
40,552
5,617
Total liabilities
716,681
639,776
88,609
Shareholders' Equity:
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
15,609,393
15,397,603
2,132,543
Noncontrolling interests
(10,977)
(10,052)
(1,392)
Total shareholders' equity
15,598,416
15,387,551
2,131,151
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
16,315,097
16,027,327
2,219,760
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
(As adjusted) (a)
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
188,877
520,468
551,623
76,399
Cost of revenues
(78,693)
(327,325)
(327,610)
(45,373)
Excise tax on products
(64,458)
(69,730)
(81,240)
(11,252)
Gross profit
45,726
123,413
142,773
19,774
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(85,761)
(37,985)
(52,887)
(7,325)
General and administrative expenses
(256,504)
(204,030)
(109,954)
(15,228)
Research and development expenses
(76,682)
(21,904)
(31,540)
(4,368)
Total operating expenses
(418,947)
(263,919)
(194,381)
(26,921)
Loss from operations
(373,221)
(140,506)
(51,608)
(7,147)
Other income:
Interest income, net
148,803
157,928
158,858
22,002
Investment income
21,385
182,699
12,776
1,769
Others, net
129,157
30,925
28,943
4,009
(Loss)/income before income tax
(73,876)
231,046
148,969
20,633
Income tax benefit/(expense)
17,571
(15,078)
(16,344)
(2,264)
Net (loss)/income
(56,305)
215,968
132,625
18,369
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
661
2,491
717
99
Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
(56,966)
213,477
131,908
18,270
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(148,096)
(132,470)
12,706
1,760
Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment securities
2,873
(11,288)
(13)
(2)
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(145,223)
(143,758)
12,693
1,758
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(201,528)
72,210
145,318
20,127
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
661
2,491
730
101
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to RLX
(202,189)
69,719
144,588
20,026
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
(0.043)
0.166
0.106
0.015
- Diluted
(0.043)
0.161
0.101
0.014
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,316,798,713
1,285,752,182
1,249,317,641
1,249,317,641
- Diluted
1,316,798,713
1,324,466,240
1,301,431,007
1,301,431,007
Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
(As adjusted) (b)
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/income
(56,305)
215,968
132,625
18,369
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
23,955
12,128
4,603
638
General and administrative expenses
201,343
194,153
66,414
9,198
Research and development expenses
14,654
10,335
3,881
538
Non-GAAP net income
183,647
432,584
207,523
28,743
Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
(56,966)
213,477
131,908
18,270
Add: share-based compensation expenses
239,952
216,616
74,898
10,374
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
182,986
430,093
206,806
28,644
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.139
0.335
0.166
0.023
- Diluted
0.136
0.325
0.159
0.022
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,316,798,713
1,285,752,182
1,249,317,641
1,249,317,641
- Diluted
1,345,828,279
1,324,466,240
1,301,431,007
1,301,431,007
Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
(As adjusted) (c)
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities
(230,686)
305,197
4,020
557
Net cash generated from investing activities
381,954
310,274
420,665
58,261
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
4,346
(791,905)
(472,885)
(65,495)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
10,409
(18,544)
2,903
404
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
166,023
(194,978)
(45,297)
(6,273)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,289,086
2,615,036
2,420,058
335,174
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
1,455,109
2,420,058
2,374,761
328,901
Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.