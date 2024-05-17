Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPVU | ISIN: CA7142661031 | Ticker-Symbol: 9MIB
Tradegate
16.05.24
15:50 Uhr
5,150 Euro
-0,100
-1,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,30014:39
5,2005,30011:08
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 13:00
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetua Resources Corp.: Perpetua Resources Reports Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

BOISE, Idaho, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), which was held online through a virtual meeting platform on May 16, 2024.

A total of 47,342,353 common shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, or 73.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company's record date of March 22, 2024. The Company's shareholders voted for the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes*

Percentage of
Votes For*

Percentage of
Votes Withheld*

Marcelo Kim

41,873,168

833,739

42,706,907

98.05 %

1.95 %

Chris Robison

42,818,936

89,659

42,908,595

99.79 %

0.21 %

Alex Sternhell

42,729,029

179,566

42,908,595

99.58 %

0.42 %

Bob Dean

42,803,175

105,420

42,908,595

99.75 %

0.25 %

Andrew Cole

42,867,428

41,167

42,908,595

99.90 %

0.10 %

Rich Haddock

42,834,956

73,639

42,908,595

99.83 %

0.17 %

Laura Dove

42,741,457

167,138

42,908,595

99.61 %

0.39 %

Jeff Malmen

42,814,492

94,103

42,908,595

99.78 %

0.22 %

Jon Cherry

42,844,933

63,662

42,908,595

99.85 %

0.15 %

Jessica Largent

42,209,553

697,042

42,906,595

98.38 %

1.62 %

* Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares
voted for or withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented
at the Annual Meeting.

The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Company's shareholders also approved setting the number of directors at ten (99.28% voted in favor).

The Company's shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 at a remuneration to be set by the directors (99.87% voted in favor).

The proposal to amend the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares available for the grant of awards under such plan was also approved by shareholders (84.28% voted in favor).

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on EDGAR at www.sec.com.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by one of the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a TIA of $59.2 million in DPA Title III funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action, including anticipated approval of reimbursement requests under the definitized agreement; plans with respect to the ability of the Company and Ambri, Inc. to perform under the supply agreement, which agreement is subject to certain conditions, including identification of one or more refiners to transform our antimony concentrate into antimony metal, and mutual agreement on certain material terms, including volume and pricing; and the Stibnite Gold Project and the success of such project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors should be aware that funding under the DPA TIA is available only for the specified costs related to permitting, environmental baseline data monitoring, environmental and technical studies, and advancing construction readiness and is not available to fund the Company's costs under its Administrative Settlement and Order on Consent obligations and certain corporate expenses. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including Perpetua's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.