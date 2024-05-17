The new partnership celebrates shared values of inclusion, equity, wellness, and community

Pentair Pool, a leading global provider of smart, sustainable pool solutions today announced that it has committed as a partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. The partnership unites Pentair Pool's purpose to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable pool solutions with the Special Olympics USA Games' mission of inclusion and empowerment.

"At Pentair, we believe in creating a better future for the communities in which we live and work. Our commitment to and partnership with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games directly aligns with our purpose, especially as it relates to swimming and water sports," said Jerome Pedretti, executive vice president and CEO for Pentair Pool. "We are inspired by each of the athlete's dedication, and we are honored to be a part of this momentous event. Our team of employees are eager to dive in to help foster a brighter, more inclusive future through support and volunteer opportunities."

Pentair Pool joins a growing list of USA Games partners in a national celebration of inclusivity set to take place in Minnesota in June 2026. As part of the company's sponsorship, Pentair Pool and its employees will be integrated into key Games events and initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pentair Pool as a partner of the USA Games," said Christy Sovereign, CEO, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "Pentair's commitment to empowering communities reflects our own mission of inclusion and excellence. Together, we are united for the creation of a lasting legacy for Minnesota and the entire nation, celebrating the power of human potential."

The 2026 the Special Olympics USA Games will bring together over 100,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and fans from across the United States. Pentair Pool is especially proud to champion the Games so close to National Learn to Swim Day, a time of year that encourages safe pool practices and swimming education.

About Pentair Pool

Pentair Pool is a Pentair plc business. At Pentair, we help the world safely and sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and business solutions to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

As an industry leader in the pool and spa space, Pentair Pool is driven to help people sustainably enjoy water. Our solutions include industry-leading pumps, automation, lighting, heating, and filtration technology that help our customers enjoy a smarter and more sustainable pool. Customer success is at the heart of our vision for a splash-tastic future bringing family and friends together to build social connections, create lifelong memories, and help promote fitness and enjoyment. For more information, visit www.pentair.com/poolandspa.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games-scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine-is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of approximately 4,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in approximately 19 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

