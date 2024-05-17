Observation status applied to UAB Integre Trans

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to UAB Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code ISIN LT0000407553). The reason for the observation status is that the decision is taken on the initiation of the restructuring process of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find in the Company's announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.