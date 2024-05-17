The French group Enygea, an expert in the rental of mobile sanitary equipment and related services for over 30 years, is fostering its commitment to hygiene with its recent expansion across the Atlantic. By acquiring the toilet division of the EBI Montreal group in Canada, Enygea is strengthening its global foothold and offering its Canadian brand, Sanibert, new growth opportunities. This acquisition enables Sanibert to consolidate its market position east of Montreal, while maintaining existing jobs, the agency and equipment, owing to high levels of compatibility between the two companies.

With this expansion, the subsidiary will reap the benefits of a larger team. Moreover, it is targeting sustained growth, particularly in the construction and entertainment sectors, such as festivals and sporting events, or in city parks and gardens. This initiative matches Enygea's development strategy, and it is ready to meet hygiene needs across the American continent.

With Enygea's support, Sanibert will offer innovative solutions, such as female urinals, dry toilets, mobile bases and the use of urine as a bio-stimulant for agriculture. The Group also brings to Sanibert its commitment to social and environmental responsibility, with humanitarian projects to build toilets around the world, inclusive equipment and minimizing the impact of its activities on the planet. Enygea is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified, thus ensuring its customers receive high-quality services.

