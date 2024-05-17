Anzeige
WKN: A3C6UM | ISIN: SE0016844468 | Ticker-Symbol: 8OB
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:05 Uhr
0,236 Euro
+0,002
+0,85 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPODIUM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPODIUM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2024
90 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Compodium International AB (Record Id 260518)

Referring to the bulletin from Compodium International AB's annual general
meeting, held on April 17, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:2. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from May 21, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 COMPDM      
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:2
Current ISIN:                SE0016844468   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 20, 2024   
New ISIN code:                SE0022088233   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 21, 2024   



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
