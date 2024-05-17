Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Compodium International AB (Record Id 260518)

Referring to the bulletin from Compodium International AB's annual general meeting, held on April 17, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:2. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 21, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: COMPDM Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0016844468 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 20, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022088233 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 21, 2024 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.