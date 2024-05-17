Storied Collection: Historic Homes Braced for 'Bridgerton Bounce' in Bookings

Interest in Staying in Grand British Period Estates Explodes With Each New Season of 'Bridgerton'

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Historic homes in the UK are bracing for a boom in bookings as the new season of Bridgerton lands on Netflix. Data from Storied Collection, the world's finest collection of privately owned historic castles and estates available for exclusive use, tracked the impact the second season had on reservations. Nearly every property showed a boost in web traffic, enquiries and bookings, in some cases up as much as 300%.

Knowsley Hall Dinner Party

Getting ready for an evening dinner party

The Earl of Derby, who owns the historic Grade II Knowsley Hall, said, "Whether it's Downton Abbey, The Crown or Bridgerton, every time one of these wonderful series lands, the phone starts ringing and the emails start pinging.

"It's exciting and amazing and we marvel every time it happens. The last series of Bridgerton gave us a welcome boost post-COVID and we look forward to seeing what season three brings. My prediction is, with travel restrictions gone, and so many cultural and ancestral links to the UK, this time the U.S. will catch fire with enquiries and bookings."

Michael Goldin, COO of Storied Collection, which offers 17 privately hired historic castles and estates across UK and Ireland, said, "The show has a phenomenal impact on the estates and families we work with. We work with Earls, Lords, Ladys and Viscounts just like in the show, and as soon as an episode airs, the "Bridgerton Bounce" begins. Viewers start to daydream mid-show, people start to wonder if there is a castle or historic home out there for their family get-together and the digital traffic rockets.

"Our analysis shows the series has a real impact on people wanting to look, find and book historic houses rich in British history and culture. We are expecting North American demand on our website alone to double as the show dominates the next few months on Netflix. It's amazing, but history is sexy and it sells."

Properties within the Storied Collection are no strangers to the limelight themselves. Dabton House in Scotland was also a backdrop to the popular series Outlander; the House of the Northern Gate in Scotland, which was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II and a younger King Charles III, featured in The Crown; Gilmerton House in Scotland has hosted the Beckhams and Jimmy Choo; and Mapperton House in England has appeared alongside Oscar winners Gwyneth Paltow for Emma and Robert Downey Jr. for Restoration.

And to complete the Bridgerton circle, Dabton House is owned by a Duke; Knowsley Hall is owned by an Earl; Carlton Towers is owned by a Lord; Gilmerton House is owned by a Sir; and, finally, Mapperton House is owned by a Viscount. All are available for exclusive private hire for family or friend celebrations, film or magazine shoot locations, as well as corporate retreats.

Contact Information

Justin Hauge

CEO

hauge@storiedcollection.com

847-980-6764

SOURCE: Storied Collection

View the original press release on newswire.com.