Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ZignSec AB

With effect from May 20, 2024, the subscription rights in ZignSec AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 28, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZIGN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022087425 Order book ID: 336756 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 20, 2024, the paid subscription shares in ZignSec AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 24, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ZIGN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022087433 Order book ID: 336757 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB