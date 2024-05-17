Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Surpasses 1 Million Users on NSAVx.com CEX Exchange

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today that it has exceeded its annual target of 1 million new users on the NSAVx.com CEX exchange https://nsavx.com/. This remarkable achievement was reached within the first month of Q2 2024, propelled by a strategic partnership with MyAirDropAlert.com (MADA) https://www.myairdropalert.com/ .

Growth Highlights:

User Base Update: As of May 17, 2024, the NSAVx.com platform has registered 1,108,923 users.

Revised Projections: Originally set at 1 million by year-end, the 2024 goal has now been ambitiously revised to 2.5 million users.

Strategic Partnerships and Marketing Success: This surge in new user registrations is attributed to the effective joint marketing campaign with MyAirDropAlert.com, which has significantly amplified the platform's visibility and appeal within the digital asset community.

NSAV released the following statement, "Surpassing 500,000 users earlier this week was a significant milestone, but reaching over 1 million users has set a new benchmark. This achievement not only puts NSAV on the radar of industry leaders but also highlights the effective execution and growing impact of our strategies. Our digital presence is expanding, casting a spotlight on our team's success."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

