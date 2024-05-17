Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSXV: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator of the Company, has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") against the Company for the late filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As noted in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2024, due to the delays in confirming the appointment of auditors stemming from financial constraints, the completion of the Annual Filings for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 has been delayed beyond the required filing deadline under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, being April 29, 2024. The Company intends to continue to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible.

The FFCTO affects trading in all securities of the Company and will remain in effect until such time as the Company has completed the Annual Filings. Provided that the Annual Filings are made within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, the said filings will constitute the Company's application to have the FFCTO revoked.

About SPoT Coffee

SPoT Coffee has been designing, building and operating company-owned and franchise community cafés in the northeastern United States for over 25 years. SPoT's cafés provide their customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each SPoT café is distinctively designed to suit the local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. SPoT's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices, and resellers such as universities and hospitals.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

info@spotcoffee.com or Anton Ayoub, President and CEO (416) 368-2220 Ext.228

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209662

SOURCE: Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd.