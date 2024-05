Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 17 May 2024, Tim Woodhead acquired 7,212 Global Equity Income shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.789799 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Woodhead 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2024-05-17 Global Equity Income shares of 1p each GB00B1DQ6472 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 2.79 7,212 20,120.03 Aggregated 2.79 7,212 20,120.03

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

0207 543 3559

17 May 2024