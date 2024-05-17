Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 17 May 2024, Tim Woodhead acquired 7,212 Global Equity Income shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.789799 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Tim Woodhead
Reason for thenotification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
Name
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
LEI
549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
For further information, please contact:
James Poole
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
0207 543 3559
17 May 2024