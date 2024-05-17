Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 14:48
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 17 May 2024, Tim Woodhead acquired 7,212 Global Equity Income shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.789799 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tim Woodhead

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-05-17

Global Equity Income shares of 1p each

GB00B1DQ6472

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

2.79

7,212

20,120.03

Aggregated

2.79

7,212

20,120.03

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

0207 543 3559

17 May 2024


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.