Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.: Thirdverse Launches Publishing Support Service for Global VR Game Publishers in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Thirdverse, Co., Ltd., a leading VR development studio and publisher, today announced its new Japan Publishing Support Services, tailored specifically for international VR game publishers aiming to enter the lucrative Japanese market. This service follows the recent triumph of "SOUL COVENANT," which topped the PlayStation®VR2 store sales in Japan, demonstrating Thirdverse's unparalleled expertise in navigating the unique and challenging Japanese gaming landscape.

Thirdverse's Japan Publishing Support Service offers a comprehensive suite of services to maximize the reach and impact of VR games in Japan:

Community Management: Discord operations, user support, campaign planning, translation game updates, and live community broadcasts.

Japan Media Management: Major social media platforms in Japanese, collaborates with key media, and creates impactful press releases and campaigns.

Influencer Marketing: Top content creators to craft campaigns that resonate with Japanese audiences.

Online Advertising: Targeted social media advertising campaigns across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, and collaborates with Japanese local game media.

Merchandising: Production and sale of character goods and exhibitions at major game expos.

IP Collaboration: Established relationships with major Japanese IPs for collaboration and licensing opportunities.

PSVR2 Launch Support: Specialized support for PlayStation®VR2 launches, including QA and store publishing.

Specialized support for PlayStation®VR2 launches, including QA and store publishing. Localization and Culturization: Comprehensive localization services, ensuring cultural and legal compliance, and securing talented Japanese voice actors for projects.

Proven Track Record

The launch of Thirdverse's Japan Publishing Support Service is backed by a proven track record of success, as demonstrated by the overwhelming popularity of "SOUL COVENANT" on the PlayStation®VR2 platform in Japan and Asia markets. This initiative showcases Thirdverse's commitment to supporting foreign publishers in navigating Japan's complex but lucrative gaming market, fostering global connections, and enhancing cultural exchange through gaming.

For more information, visit https://www.thirdverse.io/en/contact.

About Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2020, Thirdverse, Co., Ltd. is a virtual reality game development, distribution and management company paving the path to the metaverse with two studios in Japan and the United States.

Thirdverse is experienced in sword-fighting multiplayer VR games and has expanded into PvP shooting, narrative-driven VR games and VR Esports. The studio has launched two successful VR co-op sword-fighting games "SWORDS of GARGANTUA" and "ALTAIR BREAKER' for Meta Quest 2 and PCVR. In November 2023, Thirdverse launched multiplayer VR hero shooter "X8' developed by its U.S. studio. In November, we announced that both titles are joining the lineup for PlayStation®VR2. Additionally, Thirdverse revealed in late 2023 that the core team of the Japanese favorite action RPG "SOUL SACRIFICE" had reunited with its studio to develop its spiritual successor "SOUL COVENANT" for VR. Thirdverse continues to drive a robust roadmap of VR titles and feature updates scheduled for release in 2024 and beyond. For more information, visit www.thirdverse.io.

©Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.

