Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Dosing Begins in Lexaria's Comprehensive GLP-1 Animal Study

Study WEIGHT-A24-1 will evaluate DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide and liraglutide

Will DehydraTECH processing result in higher brain absorption of GLP-1 drugs?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that dosing has begun in the 12-week animal study WEIGHT-A24-1 (the "Study") to model diabetes treatment and weight loss effects of DehydraTECH-processed glucagon-like peptide 1 ("GLP-1") drugs and DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("CBD"), alone and in combination in diabetic preconditioned rats.

What's New

There are several important new areas of investigation to be explored within this broad study. Are DehydraTECH-processed oral GLP-1 drugs more effective than non DehydraTECH-processed oral GLP-1 drugs in:

Reaching brain tissue?

Improving weight loss?

Improving control of blood sugar?

Combining with CBD for improved results?

One arm of this 12-arm study will, for the first time, evaluate DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide and compare it to re-formulated Rybelsus® processed with DehydraTECH, containing Novo Nordisk's SNAC® (salcaprozate sodium) technology. Another arm will, also for the first time, evaluate DehydraTECH-processed liraglutide. Liraglutide is a GLP-1 drug marketed in injectable form by Novo Nordisk under the brand names Victoza® and Saxenda®.

Animals in each of the first 8 study arms are being dosed with the following:

1 pure liraglutide DehydraTECH composition;

1 pure semaglutide DehydraTECH composition;

2 reformulated Ryblesus® DehydraTECH compositions; and

4 different DehydraTECH-CBD compositions

Study arms 9 through 12 will begin when the first 8 study arms have completed. Based on the results of the initial 8 study arms, study arms 9 and 10 will each utilize the best-performing DehydraTECH-CBD composition with the DehydraTECH-liraglutide composition, and separately, the best performing DehydraTECH-semaglutide composition. Study arms 11 and 12 are placebo and positive control arms.

About the Study

Each arm of the Study will be dosed for a 12-week period following an acclimation period. During the Study, over 1,500 blood plasma samples will be collected from the total rat population of 72 animals for purposes of detailed pharmacokinetic drug delivery analyses. Body weight and blood glucose readings will be taken prior to Study start and at regular intervals during and at conclusion of the dosing period. Upon completion of the Study, brain tissue will be analysed to help determine whether DehydraTECH processing results in higher brain absorption than non-DehydraTECH arms, as Lexaria has evidenced numerous times in previous similar animal studies. The Study will also include a comprehensive battery of liver and kidney function testing and blood chemistry analyses.

LC-MS/MS and other techniques will be used to analyse samples. Lexaria will be collecting and reporting interim results prior to the end of the Study.

Why Does Brain Absorption Matter?

In previous animal research with two other molecules, including CBD, Lexaria demonstrated through brain tissue examination that DehydraTECH processing enabled higher levels of drug delivery into brain tissue. Study WEIGHT-A24-1 is designed to further validate whether DehydraTECH processing can similarly deliver higher quantities of GLP-1 drugs into brain tissue.

Recent research has indicated "that a small peptide GLP-1R agonist penetrates the brain and activates a subset of GLP-1R-expressing neurons in the arcuate nucleus to produce weight loss." Lexaria believes that, if it can evidence that DehydraTECH processing of GLP-1 drugs can enable greater penetration into brain tissue, then this may help to explain how the GLP-1 drug(s) powered by DehydraTECH may be more effective at enhancing beneficial outcomes such as weight loss and blood sugar control. In turn, this could also potentially allow for lower dosing and a concomitant reduction in adverse side effects.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

