DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: VOTING RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 6 MAY 2024

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: VOTING RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 6 MAY 2024 17-May-2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2024, May 17th ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 6 MAY 2024 Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 364 Number of shares of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 16,219,630 Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 22,458,334 General quorum reached Votes cast Exclusions For Against Abstention (Number (Number (Number (Number (Number and and and and and N° Resolutions Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion of votes of votes of votes of votes of votes expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) Ordinary Decisions Review and approval of the annual 22,458,334 0 22,406,251 590 51,493 1. financial statements for the Fiscal Year Adopted ended November 30, 2023 81.662% 0.000% 99.997% 0.003% Appropriation of net income for the Fiscal 22,458,334 0 22,418,496 38,590 1,248 2. Year ended November 30, 2023 Adopted 81.662% 0.000% 99.828% 0.172% Review and approval of the consolidated 22,458,334 0 22,406,162 679 51,493 3. financial statements for the Fiscal Year Adopted ended November 30, 2023 81 662% 0.000% 99.997% 0.003% Review and approval of the agreements 20,175,594 2,282,740 20,173,524 708 1,362 4. referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the Adopted French Commercial Code 81.662% 0.000% 99.996% 0.004% Approval of the compensation policy for 22,458,334 0 21,578,765 653,658 225,911 5. the Chair and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 81.662% 0.000% 97.060% 2.940% Approval of the Directors' compensation 22,458,334 0 22,203,711 252,126 2,497 6. policy Adopted 81.662% 0.000% 98.877% 1.123% Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total 22,458,334 0 21,327,130 771,472 359,732 compensation and benefits of any kind paid 7. during the financial Fiscal Year ended Adopted November 30, 2023 or granted for the same financial year to the Chair and Chief 81.662% 0.000% 96.509% 3.491% Executive Officer Approval of the information referred to in 22,458,334 0 21,662,392 676,053 119,889 8. Article L.22-10-9 -I of the French Adopted Commercial Code 81.662% 0.000% 96.974% 3.026% Recognition of the end of Mr. Nordine 22,458,334 0 19,520,481 2,936,546 1,307 Hachemi's term of office as director, 9. renewal of his term of office as director Adopted for a period of three years 81.662% 0.000% 86.924% 13.076% Recognition of the end of Mrs. Lucile 22,458,334 0 22,407,987 48,869 1,478 Ribot's term of office as director, 10 renewal of her term of office as director Adopted for a period of three years 81.662% 0.000% 99.782% 0.218% Recognition of the end of Mrs. Annalisa 22,458,334 0 21,957,929 498,927 1,478 Loustau Elia's term of office as director, 11. renewal of her term of office as director Adopted for a period of three years 81.662% 0.000% 97.778% 2.222% Recognition of the end of Mr. Michel 22,458,334 0 22,440,604 16,423 1,307 Giannuzzi's term of office as director, 12. appointment of a new director for a Adopted three-year term 81.662% 0.000% 99.927% 0.073% Recognition of the end of Mrs. Sylvie 22,458,334 0 18,560,851 3,896,005 1,478 Charles' term of office as director, 13. renewal of her term of office as director Adopted for a period of three years 81.662% 0.000% 82.651% 17.349% Recognition of the end of Mrs. Sophie 22,458,334 0 18,350,279 3,767,592 340,463 Lombard's term of office as director, 14. renewal of her term of office as director Adopted for a period of three years 81.662% 0.000% 82.966% 17.034% Authorisation to be granted to the Board of 22,458,334 0 14,669,970 711 7,787,653 15. Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to Adopted purchase the Company's own shares 81.662% 0.000% 99.995% 0.005% 22,458,334 0 22,250,085 206,859 1,390 16. Setting of the amount of compensation Adopted 81.662% 0.000% 99.079% 0.921% 22,458,334 0 22,456,407 679 1,248 20. Powers to carry out the legal formalities Adopted 81.662% 0.000% 99.997% 0.003% Extraordinary decisions Authorization to be granted to the Board of 22,458,334 0 14,638,081 47,927 7,772,326 Directors, for 26 months, to cancel shares held by 17. the Company following the repurchase of its own Adopted shares 81.662% 0.000% 99.674% 0.326% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for 26 months, to issue shares and/ 22,458,334 0 22,366,741 90,345 1,248 or securities giving access to equity securities 18. to be issued by the Company with cancellation of Adopted shareholders' preferential subscription rights, to members of the group's Company Savings Plan (s) 81.662% 0.000% 99.598% 0.402% for an amount of 3% of the share capital; Authorization to be granted to the Board of 22,458,334 0 21,750,826 588,677 118,831 Directors, for a period of 38 months, to allocate 19. bonus shares to be issued or existing to employees Adopted and/or executive corporate officers of the Company 81.662% 0.000% 97.365% 2.635% and related entities

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 55 years, Kaufman & Broad has designed, developed, built and marketed apartments, single family homes, managed residences, shops, business premises and office buildings. Kaufman & Broad is one of the first French Builders and Builders by combining its size, profitability and the power of its brand. Together, let us create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA_PR_Voting results_Shareholder,s Meeting May 6 2024_UK VDef

1906135 17-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)