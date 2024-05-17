The PNC Financial Services Group: Best Dishes: Lessons in Leadership with Chef Jet Tila - a PNC AAPI Heritage Month Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / The PNC Financial Services Group

Born into the "first family" of Thai food in Los Angeles, California, Jet comes from a family of entrepreneurs who established the first Thai markets and restaurants in the country. As a teenager, Jet left town to make his own path and not follow in the footsteps of the family business. Along the way, he learned that teaching people about food is where he could bring his own innovation into traditional Thai dishes and ultimately keep his family legacy alive. Hear how he mixes cooking, business, and communication to create a recipe for success.

Join PNC for this special Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month event.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

1-2 PM ET | 12 CT | 11 MT | 10 PT

Presenter

Chef Jet Tila is internationally celebrated for his culinary expertise. From battling the legendary Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America, opening Encore Hotel in Las Vegas and guiding Anthony Bourdain through many markets and restaurants, this two-time Emmy, James Beard nominee and best-selling author grew up in the first family of Thai food and then later attending both French and Japanese culinary schools, Jet is a born educator and storyteller. Jet was appointed as the inaugural Culinary Ambassador of Thai Cuisine by the Royal Thai Consulate, the first-ever chef to represent his country's culture and cuisine. Chef Jet's culinary operations includes VP Culinary of Pei Wei Group 160 restaurants & Managing Partner Dragon Tiger Noodle Co in Las Vegas. He has partnerships with Compass Group, Schwan's CJ food, HSN, Mr. Bings & NBC Universal/DreamWorks. His food reaches millions of people a year. He appears as a host, co-host, judge, and competitor on many Food Network shows as Tournament of Champions, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy's Grocery Games. As well as an array of shows ranging from The Today Show, MasterChef, Rachel Ray and holds six culinary Guinness World Records.

Opening Speaker

JJ Matthews is PNC's Chief Financial Officer: Shared Services; Supply Chain Management & Enterprise Change Office Executive. JJ is also the Executive Sponsor of the Finance & Realty Services Development and Internship Programs, as well as the Treasurer of the PNC Foundation. During his time at PNC, JJ has led numerous teams (Accounting Policy, Finance Governance & Oversight, SEC Reporting, Corporate Accounting, and Finance Integration - BBVA USA). Prior to joining PNC, JJ was a member of Bank of America's Accounting Policy Group where he provided technical accounting support, as well as led the purchase accounting for the LaSalle Bank and Merrill Lynch acquisitions. Before Bank of America, JJ worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, initially as a Professional Accounting Fellow in the Division of Corporation Finance and later as a permanent staff in both Corp Fin and the Office of the Chief Accountant. JJ began his career at Arthur Andersen in the Baltimore, MD office. JJ is a graduate of Loyola University Maryland, and currently serves on its Board of Trustees.

Moderator

Elizabeth Kim-Wei is Wealth Strategy Market Manager for the PNC Private Bank® in Greater Washington and Greater Maryland. Elizabeth oversees the wealth strategy client experience, the wealth strategy process, and business development activities within the region. She focuses on her team's relationships with clients and business partners and manages the execution of project activities of the Wealth Strategy group. Elizabeth serves as executive sponsor of PNC's Greater Washington Asian Pacific American EBRG (where she served as past president) and as co-chair of the Greater Washington Diversity and Inclusion Regional Council. Prior to joining the PNC Private Bank, Elizabeth practiced law in Trusts and Estates and Estate Administration. Elizabeth also worked as a systems analyst with Deloitte Consulting. Elizabeth graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management information systems from Miami University, with University Honors, and minored in music performance (violin) and arts management. She attended Miami University on a full ride Presidential scholarship and was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and the Golden Key National Honors Society. Elizabeth graduated with a Juris Doctor from George Mason School of Law, where she served as student body vice president and president of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association. Elizabeth also graduated with a Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center with a Certificate in Estate Planning. Elizabeth is licensed to practice law in DC, MD, and VA, holds the Accredited Estate Planner designation, and has been recognized by the Washingtonian Magazine as among the Best DC Wealth Advisors in 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 by survey of her peers in industry. Elizabeth is an active member of the bar associations in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC (serving by election to the DC Bar Estates, Trusts, and Probate Section Leadership from 2017-2019) and serves on the Washington DC Estate Planning Council where she is co-chair of Student Membership for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Elizabeth lives in McLean, Virginia with her husband and two children.

Closing Speaker

Uzma Kazmi is the Southwest Territory Sales Executive with PNC for the States of Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. She currently oversees the full team of sales managers, business bankers, treasury management advisors and merchant services advisors who support clients in business banking, SBA, and healthcare groups. Uzma has over 25 years of experience in financial services and management, specializing in retail, business banking and commercial banking. She is a PNC-certified Women's Business Advocate and a PNC Minority Business Advocate, committed to helping support female and minority business owners through a year-round PNC-led initiative. She also helped launch a regional PNC Asian American EBRG and served as executive sponsor of PNC's first-ever Interfaith EBRG. Most recently, Uzma was recognized as the Daily Heralds' 2020 Women of Influence in Business Award. She has served as a judge on the Bad Girl Ventures Entrepreneur and Seed Capital panel and served as a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners. She is also an avid volunteer for several Chicago non profits. Uzma continues to be an active mentor to multiple professionals, particularly to women, and a servant leader for several community service organizations. Most recently, she served as Treasurer and Director for the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, Board Director for NPR public media, Director at the Global Orphan Foundation and Director of The Immigrant Welcome Center. In 2019, she was invited to give a TEDx talk in Hyderabad, India to speak about overcoming adversity in her career as an Asian-American business leader. Uzma earned her undergraduate degree from Ursuline College in accounting and finance, and an executive MBA from Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University. She earned a certificate in strategic leadership from Harvard Business School. She is currently completing the Consumer Bankers Association, Executive Banking degree. She lives in Chicago with her husband and three children.

