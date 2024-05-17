Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SMART VALOR AG from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SMART VALOR AG has applied for its Swedish Depositary Receipts to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the Swedish Depositary Receipts in SMART VALOR AG from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: SMART SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017133820 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 247852 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be May 31, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.