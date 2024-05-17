Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024

WKN: A3DES1 | ISIN: SE0017133820 | Ticker-Symbol: WD0
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:05 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,011
-20,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2024 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SMART VALOR AG from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SMART VALOR AG has applied for its Swedish Depositary Receipts to be delisted
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
Swedish Depositary Receipts in SMART VALOR AG from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

Short name:   SMART SDB  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017133820
----------------------------
Order book ID: 247852   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be May 31,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
