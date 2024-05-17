Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889684 | ISIN: US7549071030 | Ticker-Symbol: RA6
Tradegate
15.05.24
14:59 Uhr
28,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYONIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAYONIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,00016:00
27,80028,00016:00
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2024 | 15:50
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rayonier Sustainability Report: Protecting Threatened and Endangered Species

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Rayonier
Originally published on Rayonier.com

Of the thousands of plants and animals in Rayonier's forests, a few species are considered threatened or endangered, which we work actively to protect.

Our foresters and contractors are trained to be aware of and recognize protected T&E species and their habitats. We rely on mapping and database tools, as well as a working knowledge of our land, to determine where specific conservation practices are needed. In addition to our own efforts, we also participate in broader industry and conservation initiatives, such as population studies and surveys.

In the U.S., we rely on state natural heritage programs, NatureServe, regular biodiversity assessments, and the routine field work of our foresters to locate potential occurrences of T&E species. In New Zealand, occurrences of Rare, Threatened, and Endangered Species (RTES) are recorded in our EMS database so that forest management plans can be adapted accordingly. In addition, certain areas designated as either Significant Ecological Areas (SEAs) or High Conservation Value Forests (HCVFs) require special procedures to ensure that they are protected. Through the use of these various tools, we have identified that approximately 50% of our forests have the potential of being a T&E species habitat.

Importantly, our forest management practices help reduce the risk of adverse impacts to the normal life cycle or habitat of T&E species. Such practices include surveying sites for species occurrences before conducting forest management activities, leaving buffers along riparian and natural habitat areas, or limiting harvest activities during certain times of the year.

Some T&E species are nomadic, which means they move from place to place and do not have fixed boundaries to their habitat. The modifications we make to our forest management practices for these species include hand planting versus machine planting, and/or adapting the timing of activity based on their cycle of movement.

Read about how three kaka were welcomed to the Boundary Stream Mainland Island Reserve aviary in New Zealand.

Explore how threatened bird life returned to Duck Creek Wetlands in New Zealand.

Learn how foresters build plans around protecting gopher tortoises in the Southeastern U.S.

Visit our responsible stewardship page to learn more about Rayonier's sustainability efforts.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.