EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Conference

PlusPlus Capital reports on Q1 outlining Recent Developments of Reorganization - Invitation to investors call on 23 May 2024



17.05.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PlusPlus Capital reports on Q1 outlining Recent Developments of Reorganization

Invitation to investors call on 23 May 2024



Tallinn, Estonia, 17 May 2024. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has published a report for Q1 outlining the recent developments in its reorganization.



Update Call:

PlusPlus Capital cordially invites investors and analysts to an investors call with the Management on 23 May 2024, 13.00 CEST.

The Management Board will comment on Q1 outlining the recent developments in its reorganization by means of a webcast presentation. The update call will be held in English and will be recorded.

Please register in time to participate in the update call at:

PlusPlus Capital - Investors Call .



Contact:

PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital:

PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.

Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.

PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.

pluspluscapital.eu

17.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

