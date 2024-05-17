Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Participated in Vitafoods Europe 2024; Receives Significant Interest and Numerous New Partnership Inquiries for its Sky Premium Life Nutraceuticals Brand

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today its successful participation in Vitafoods Europe 2024, the world's leading nutraceutical trade show. The event took place from May 14 to May 16, 2024, at Palexpo in Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland.

Vitafoods Europe is renowned for being the premier event in the nutraceutical industry, drawing over 20,000 attendees, more than 50 speakers, 1,100+ exhibitors, and representatives from 160+ countries. The Company showcased its Sky Premium Life range of nutraceuticals, which received significant interest and positive feedback from industry leaders, experts, and potential partners.

During the three-day event, Cosmos Health successfully connected with numerous companies, organizations, and distributors from around the world. The Company's booth, depicted below, attracted a diverse audience eager to learn more about its innovative solutions and products. This platform provided an invaluable opportunity for Cosmos Health to build new partnerships, explore the latest trends in nutraceuticals, and expand its global business network.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health stated: "Our participation in Vitafoods Europe 2024 has been a tremendous success. The interest in our Sky Premium Life range was overwhelming, and we are thrilled with the connections we made during the event. This trade show has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our thought leadership, explore new trends, and accelerate our business growth. We look forward to leveraging the relationships we built to further expand our international presence and continue delivering innovative health solutions."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

