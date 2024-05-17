Anzeige
M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Serves As Exclusive Beauty Sponsor for Howard University's Springfest Fashion Show

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to be the exclusive backstage beauty sponsor for the Howard University 2024 Springfest Fashion Show in an inaugural collaboration this April.

Howard University's Springfest is an annual celebration that sees over 10,000 students and alumni attend each year. Throughout Springfest, a variety of events are organized by student organizations, campus groups and the University itself.

This year's Springfest Fashion Show, "Strut The Yard: Appetence," was a three-piece show and modeling competition highlighting the vivid creativity of the student designers, models, makeup artists and hairstylists. Khalea Underwood, Global Editorial Manager at M·A·C Cosmetics and Howard University alum, proudly served as coordinator, on-site creative director and a judge for the show. Romero Jennings, Director of Makeup Artistry at M·A·C Cosmetics, curated a product list for all three beauty moments featuring M·A·C Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, and the student artists used his tips and tricks to create their own looks.

The partnership was supported by The M·A·C Movement, M·A·C's internal employee advisory board around racial equity, and continued the brand's commitment to greater diversity and representation in fashion and beauty.

Watch a recap of the collaboration here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

