International Football Veteran Named Wrexham's Chief Executive Officer Effective Immediately

Wrexham AFC announces the immediate appointment of Michael Williamson as Chief Executive Officer. As the Women's team completes its first year in the Genero Adran Premier and the Men's team heads to League One following its recent promotion, Williamson's extensive background at all levels of clubs in Europe and the US will be invaluable to Wrexham AFC on the journey ahead.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds welcomed Williamson to the club sharing, "As the fortunes and dreams of Wrexham AFC have grown, so must our club operations. The Board is pleased to welcome Michael Williamson as new CEO of Wrexham. Michael comes to us with deep global football experience with D.C. United, Inter Milan and most recently Miami FC. Over his many years at Serie A's Inter Milan, he served various roles including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-CEO of San Siro Stadium. He has worn many hats and will continue to wear many more now that his hat will say Wrexham AFC. Also, Michael. We're out of hats. Could you get on that? Love, Rob and Ryan."

"I am delighted to join Wrexham AFC after their impressive back-to-back promotions to League One," said Michael Williamson. "I look forward to working with the dedicated management, staff, and players who have excelled since Rob and Ryan's arrival in 2020. As we plan for further growth and success on and off the pitch, we will prioritize maintaining our strong ties to the Wrexham community and our loyal fan base while enhancing our international appeal."

Pending visa approval, Williamson is set to begin his work in Wrexham in the coming months.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales and, after securing a second consecutive promotion, will compete in League One for the 2024/25 seasonFormed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk

