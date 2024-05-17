

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - UXLINK , the Web3 social platform and infrastructure that enables users and developers to discover, distribute and trade crypto assets socially and in groups, has topped the latest edition of the X Hot Projects list and is now No. 2 on the platform's Hot 100 list for the past seven days, according to the RootData Charts page.





According to its official website, UXLINK currently has over 6 million registered users, over 100,000 groups, and over 1.2 million daily active users. DappRadar data shows that it has over 800,000 UAWs, and is ranked #1 in the social media apps charts for 24 hours/7 days. Coin98 Analytics data also shows that the number of UXLINK's active on-chain addresses in the last 30 days exceeded 1.8 million, ranking #1 in the social category.



On May 13th, UXLINK announced a new round of financing led by SevenX Ventures and other top-tier institutions, including OKX Ventures, with a cumulative amount of over $15 million. Recently, UXLINK announced the issuance of "IN UXLINK WE TRUST ' series of NFTs as airdrop vouchers. Depending on the user's community contribution, chain interaction and assets, it corresponds to different rights and $UXLINK tokens airdrop quantity.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About UXLINK UXLINK is the largest web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover, distribute, and trade crypto assets in unique socialized and group-based manners.



