Collagen Water Market Worth USD 6.9 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Collagen Water Market- (By Source (Porcine, Chicken, Bovine, Sheep and Others), By Form (Bottled Drinks, Canned Drinks and Powdered Mixes), By Application (Food Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and Others), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores and Others), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Collagen Water Market is valued at US$4.4 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.9 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Collage water is water that has collagen peptides added to it. Collagen is an animal-derived protein that is present in connective tissues, skin, and bones. The collagen in this water is absorbed practically, and there can be health benefits to that. The market is growing because the cosmetics and nutraceutical industries have grown.

Furthermore, as more people become aware of the benefits of health and beauty drinks, the demand for collagen water is rising. People are increasingly focusing on their physical attractiveness. Rising incomes in developing nations and the powerful impact of social media ads are to blame for this. Premature aging is a problem among millennials because of their busy lives and bad eating habits.

In addition to this problem, sagging skin and other skin-related difficulties are caused by the body's decreased collagen levels, which occur with age. As a result of these reasons, the desire to get younger skin is on the rise, which in turn drives the expansion of the global collagen water market.

To further broaden their customer base, prominent industry participants are concentrating on launching gluten- and lactose-free, vegan products without added sugars, preservatives, or flavorings. The collagen water market is expected to thrive during the projected period due to these factors.

List of Prominent Players in the Collagen Water Market:

Vital Proteins

Bulletproof

Neocell

Youtheory

Reserveage Nutrition

Health Logics

BioCell Technology

Great Lakes Gelatin Company

Zint

Ancient Nutrition

Applied Nutrition

BUBS Naturals

Primal Kitchen

Nordic Naturals

Collagen Matrix

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The people who fuel the growing demand for the collagen water market are becoming more health conscious and learning about the advantages of collagen water for their skin, joints, and overall vitality. Collagen water's effectiveness and ease of use have made it a popular supplement among those looking for both aesthetic and health benefits, which has driven market growth.

Furthermore, collagen is being touted by the fitness and beauty sectors as an essential component for preserving youth and aiding in recuperation after physical exertion, adding weight to this trend. Flavored and improved collagen water variations have also increased its marketability and consumer uptake by making it more appealing to a wider audience as collagen water demand is projected to grow, and the collagen water market is poised for expansion.

Challenges:

A major obstacle is the skepticism and absence of strong scientific data that back up the health claims linked to water collagen. This can cause consumers to be skeptical and hesitant. Furthermore, consumers who are watching their pennies are put off by the higher price of collagen water when contrasted with conventional bottled water and other functional drinks. In addition, these goods' labelling and health claims can be subject to regulatory scrutiny, which could slow down the growth of the collagen water market.

Regional Trends:

The North American collagen water market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the growth in the millennial generation, a higher internet penetration rate, higher per capita income, and higher demand from the fashion industry.

The rising R&D activities are another factor expected to drive the collagen water market in this area over the next several years. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to the growing cosmetics sector, government programs endorsing collagen usage, fast urbanization, and innovations in food science, all factors that could lead to growth in this industry's market.

Collagen Water Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 4.4 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 6.9 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Source, By Form, By Application, By Sales Channel and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea



Recent Developments:

In February 2024, The Great Lakes Gelatin Company is proud to present its new line of rapidly dissolving collagen peptide compositions. The market is flooded with substances that have been proven to improve health through clinical trials, satisfying consumer demand. This gives the company a competitive advantage.

Segmentation of Collagen Water Market-

By Source

Porcine

Chicken

Bovine

Sheep

Others

By Form

Bottled Drinks

Canned Drinks

Powdered Mixes

By Application

Food Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

