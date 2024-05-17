Anzeige
17.05.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: OMXSML Expiration Value 38/24

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXSML futures
expiring in May 2024 to 911.88. 

Please note that this notice concerns futures on the OMX Sweden Small Cap 30
ESG Responsible Gross Index (index name OMXSS30ESGGI, derivatives ticker
OMXSML). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. 

 NASDAQ Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1223148
