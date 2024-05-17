BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / MPH.com, the premier luxury automotive marketplace, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CARFAX to enhance the car buying experience for consumers. Through this collaboration, shoppers can get detailed and comprehensive CARFAX Vehicle History Reports with select vehicle listings on MPH.com.

MPH.com Elevates Online Car Shopping Experience With CARFAX Partnership

Additionally, dealers listing on MPH.com will benefit significantly from this partnership because CARFAX Reports help build consumer trust, increase the number of quality leads, and accelerate transaction times by providing a clear, comprehensive vehicle history to each shopper.

The integration of CARFAX Reports on MPH.com promotes transparency in the vehicle purchasing process by providing potential buyers with extensive history information on exotic vehicles, including any previous reported accidents, service records, and details about ownership history. Listings with CARFAX Reports will be easily identifiable thanks to a unique logo and descriptive text accompanying the listing.

Mackenzie Valk, Executive Vice President of MPH.com, expressed her enthusiasm for the advantages that this partnership offers to users. She stated, "The integration of CARFAX Reports into our listings not only enhances transparency but also fosters consumer confidence within our platform." She further commented, "This represents a significant advancement in our ongoing commitment to providing an unparalleled online shopping experience and establishing our platform as the premier destination for luxury automotive purchases."

MPH.com is renowned for its extensive collection of exotic, hyper, and supercars, facilitating connections between discerning clientele and luxury dealerships across the United States and Canada. This collaboration with CARFAX reaffirms MPH.com's commitment to delivering a seamless and informative online car shopping experience.

About MPH.com

Welcome to MPH.com, the premier luxury automotive marketplace. As a trusted liaison in the world of hyper, exotic, and luxury vehicles, we connect discerning enthusiasts to an exclusive network of luxury car dealers across North America. Backed by years of experience and deep industry knowledge, MPH commits to delivering an exemplary level of service and expertise. MPH also provides access to the latest industry trends, news, and insights. Visit www.mph.com to start your luxury car journey or stay informed at mph.com/news.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell - Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global. S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

