Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
Tradegate
17.05.24
18:46 Uhr
59,80 Euro
-0,02
-0,03 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,8460,0019:03
59,8259,9819:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2024 | 18:06
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DANONE: Completion by Danone of the sale of its EDP business in Russia

Press release - Paris, May 17, 2024

Completion by Danone of the sale of its EDP business in Russia

Following the press release on March 22, 2024, where Danone announced that the Russian regulatory approvals required for the disposal of its EDP business in Russia to Vamin R LLC were obtained, Danone announces today it has completed this transaction.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew" strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone's ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.