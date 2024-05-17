KR1 Plc - Ordinary Share Buyback: Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

Friday, 17 May 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Ordinary Share Buyback: Transaction in Own Shares

KR1 plc announces that on 17 May 2024, it purchased the Company's ordinary shares of 0.19p each ("Ordinary Shares") on the Aquis Stock Exchange through the Company's broker to the buyback, Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited, as per below.

Exchange Venue: Aquis Stock Exchange

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,000

Highest price paid (per Ordinary Share): 81.00p

Lowest price paid (per Ordinary Share): 81.00p

Volume weighted average price paid (per Ordinary Share): 81.00p

The Ordinary Shares purchased will be held in Treasury and the purchases form part of the Company's share buyback program as announced on 15 May 2024.

Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company will have 177,369,520 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in issue, of which 90,000 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 177,279,520.

The total voting rights figure of 177,279,520 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44(0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

Singer Capital Markets (Stockbroker to the Buyback)

Robert Peel (Investment Banking)

Alex Bond (Investment Banking)

James Fischer (Investment Banking)

Sam Greatrex (Sales)

Alan Geeves (Sales)

James Waterlow (Sales)

William Gumpel (Sales)

Phone: +44 (0)20 7496 3000

Email: enquiries@singercm.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).