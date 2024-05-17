3M Cuts the Ribbon on $67 Million Investment at Facility in Valley, Nebraska

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / 3M

3M has cut the ribbon on a new 90,000-square-foot expansion at the company's facility in Valley, Nebraska, that will increase the plant's manufacturing capacity and add new jobs to the community.

The $67 million investment includes new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help 3M more quickly meet customer demand for the company's personal safety products. The expansion of the plant is expected to create about 40 new jobs.

During a May 3 event at the facility, plant director Matt Huset told an audience of community members, elected officials, and 3Mers, that the ribbon cutting coincided with another milestone: 3M's 45th year in Valley.

"Many have played parts in making this expansion possible as well as allowing us the opportunity to be a part of this great community," Huset said. "We are blessed to have support of our executive leaders, community stakeholders, local government leaders and elected officials."

To help make the expansion happen, 3M partnered with the state of Nebraska through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in Nebraska by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen told the crowd that 3M's success in the community was thanks to hard work by its employees.

"You've got a great team of people and everybody rolling their sleeves up, and everybody loves to be a part of a team that's growing," Pillen said. "45 years of age and you're still growing and still making things happen."

The expansion will create additional manufacturing capacity for 3M's reusable respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products.

Chris Goralski, president of 3M Safety and Industrial, recognized the Valley plant's role in 3M's success and that the products 3Mers make at the site - reusable respirators, hearing products and welding safety solutions - help keep workers safer across the many industries 3M serves. Goralski also thanked those in the Omaha-area business community and across the state of Nebraska for their support of 3M.

"We've built this relationship here over 45 years," he said. "It's essential to our mission to deliver solutions that help protect people worldwide every day, whether during crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic or on the job every day."

Sen. Pete Ricketts noted that the 3M Valley facility played a significant role in helping meet the unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"3M played a vital role in providing PPE as we were learning to respond to the pandemic," Rickets said. "So just another great example of 3M having a very important role in keeping people safe and being a part of this community."

Over its 45 years in Valley, 3M has supported agencies that help improve the lives of people in the area and has encouraged 3Mers to volunteer and give back to their communities. 3M employees in Valley are active and invested in community initiatives, including serving on advisory boards for the Twin Rivers YMCA and other area non-profits.

In the wake of an April 26 tornado outbreak in the Omaha-area, members of the 3M Club at the Valley facility donated a truckload of 3M products to Rapid Response of Omaha Disaster Relief team to help those in need. In addition, the philanthropic arm of 3M, 3M Gives, provided a $10,000 donation to Rapid Response Omaha to assist the organization in their work to help community members affected by the storm.

Rep. Don Bacon thanked 3M Valley for its role in supporting the Valley community since 1979.

"We're so proud to have 3M in our area," Bacon said. "You're so important to our economy, the people - and the products you provide are vitally important."

To learn more about careers at 3M and its manufacturing facilities, visit 3m.com/careers, and search for jobs in "Valley, NE."

