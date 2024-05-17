Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: 873567 | ISIN: US1273871087
17.05.2024
Cadence Design Systems: Driving Innovation: Cadence and McLaren Announce Winner of CFD Student Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems

In an exciting culmination of talent and ingenuity, Cadence and McLaren Racing have announced the winner of the Cadence McLaren F1 Racing Team CFD Student Challenge. After months of intense competition and rigorous evaluation, one student has emerged victorious, showcasing their talents in mechanical engineering, computational fluid dynamics, and innovative thinking in automotive engineering.

The Cadence McLaren F1 Racing Team CFD Student Challenge brought together students from across the United States tasked with optimizing the aerodynamic performance and the optimal downforce-to-drag ratio of an Imperial Front Wing (IFW) F1 race car.

The winner of the challenge is Mathieu Boyer of Cornell University. He is a mechanical engineering student with aspirations of working in the aerospace or automotive industry. He will begin his internship with Cadence and the US Fidelity CFD team this summer.

"The project was exciting to work on and I am grateful for this opportunity with Cadence. To have Cadence and McLaren F1 Racing review my submission is surreal. To be chosen is an honor. I am excited to start my internship with Cadence this summer."
- Mathieu Boyer, Cornell University Mechanical Engineering Student, Cadence McLaren F1 Team CFD Student Challenge Intern recipient

Top finalists include:

  • Sai Sree Chandra Sirani, Texas A&M University
  • Colin Fletcher, University of Dayton
  • Sebastian Michaud, Ohio Northern University
  • Luyando Kwenda, University of Pennsylvania

The partnership between Cadence and McLaren Racing has played a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of engineering talent. By providing students with access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship from industry experts, and the opportunity to work on real-world challenges, the Cadence McLaren F1 Team CFD Student Challenge has empowered participants to unleash their full potential.

Learn more about Cadence Fidelity CFD.

Learn more about the Cadence and McLaren F1 Team partnership.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

