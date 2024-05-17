Zhongshan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - FirstMold, a renowned provider of plastic and metal parts processing services, proudly announces the completion of its state-of-the-art subsidiary factory in Mexico. The successful conclusion of the construction phase represents a key moment in FirstMold's ongoing expansion initiatives, marking a significant step forward in its mission to serve customers worldwide.

Located in Mexico, the new facility is set up to execute various essential construction services, including mold production and injection molding services. With a steadfast commitment to meeting the diverse demands of its clientele, the FirstMold Mexico subsidiary will specialize in an extensive range of mold types, catering to various industries such as automotive, medical, optical, and more.

The comprehensive suite of mold types includes:

Rapid tooling

Production tooling

Automotive molds

Medical mold

Optical molds

Family molds

Overmold

2k molds

Hot runner molds

Die-casting molds.

Furthermore, the facility will offer cutting-edge injection molding solutions, encompassing:

Standard plastic injection molding

Overmolding

Insert molding

Two-shot injection molding.

Leveraging a global sales network spanning over 30 countries, FirstMold is dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services to its valued clientele. Moreover, the company is strongly committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, continuously setting industry standards and fueling innovation across diverse sectors.

Now, with preparations underway for production at the Mexico subsidiary factory, FirstMold welcomes customers, partners, and stakeholders to join its journey towards manufacturing excellence.

About FirstMold

FirstMold is a premier provider of plastic and metal parts processing services, specializing in mold making, injection molding, CNC machining, rapid prototyping, die-casting, and more. With an integrated business model featuring research and development, manufacturing, design services, and sales, FirstMold caters to various industries worldwide, including mobile phone parts, aerospace equipment, automotive components, and medical devices. Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, FirstMold aims to create functional, enduring products that exceed customers' expectations.

