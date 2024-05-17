Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
17.05.24
20:05 Uhr
197,15 Euro
-9,25
-4,48 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
196,25198,1520:22
196,80197,5520:22
Dow Jones News
17.05.2024 | 20:04
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Capital Markets: Links to presentation and webcast

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech Capital Markets: Links to presentation and webcast 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Capital Markets: Links to presentation and webcast 
17-May-2024 / 19:32 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Aubagne, France | May 17, 2024 
 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Capital Markets: Links to presentation and webcast 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech held its Capital Markets Day (CMD) yesterday presenting its business strategy and goals. The 
company explained and confirmed its forecast for 2024 and the medium-term ambition up to 2028. In order to ensure broad 
access to the CMD presentation, which has been published on the company's website since the start of the CMD, we hereby 
refer to the corresponding link. We are also providing the link to the webcast. 
 
Capital Markets Day Presentation 
Webcast 
 
 
Financial calendar 
July 19, 2024  Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2024) 
October 17, 2024 Publication of the nine-month figures (January to September 2024) 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
By the end of 2023, more than 10,600 employees were working for customers around the globe. 
 
Visit our newsroom and follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on LinkedIn. 
 
 
Contact 
Petra Kirchhoff 
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551 308 1686 
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 1906303 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1906303 17-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.