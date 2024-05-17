The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi: J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, Blue Horizon Advisors and United Al Saqer Announce Winner of Inaugural 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Summit

In conjunction with Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, Blue Horizon Advisors and United Al Saqer Group announced today Rayees Rahman of Harmonic Discovery as the winner of the inaugural J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Life Sciences Innovation Summit. Harmonic Discovery is a precision pharmacology company applying its generative chemistry platform to advance next-generation kinase inhibitors.

In partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Summit took place on May 14-15, 2024 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and showcased the 11 innovative finalists, as well as highlighted existing innovators and opportunities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The event also featured keynote speeches from Dr. Laurie Glimcher of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Shahrukh Hashmi of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Dr. David Ho of Columbia University Medical Center and provided attendees networking opportunities to gain valuable insights into the future of life sciences innovation.

In addition, the jury designated Chun-Hao Huang of Algen Biotechnologies as honourable mention. Algen Biotechnologies is a platform therapeutics and drug discovery company using world-leading CRISPR and AI to find treatments for cancer, inflammation and metabolic diseases.

The winners were selected by an esteemed, international panel of judges, which included:

Laurie Glimcher, MD, President and CEO at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Jorge Guzman, MD, CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Prof. Shahrukh Khurshid Hashmi, MD, Director of Research, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi

Yasmine Hayek Kobeissi, PhD, CQF, BSc., Executive Director at Blue Horizon Advisors

Anya Schiess, Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

Walid Zaher, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, Carexso

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said: "Under the directives of the UAE's wise leadership, and renowned for its world-leading medical infrastructure, Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of healthcare excellence, offering an unparalleled opportunity for advancement in healthcare for global partners. It was our utmost pleasure hosting the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Life Sciences Innovation Summit 2024 on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week and we commend the winners for their pioneering efforts in driving impactful advancements in healthcare; their dedication to innovation not only transforms the landscape of medicine, but also holds the promise of improving lives worldwide."

Stephen Squinto, PhD, Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital said: "We are thrilled with the level of biotech passion and innovation that we observed at this year's Summit in Abu Dhabi. The energy was truly palpable we are thrilled to announce Rayees Rahman as the winner of our first Life Sciences Innovation Summit. Harmonic Discovery's approach embodies the next generation of drug discovery and development. We appreciate the time and effort of all participants and cannot wait for our next event in the region."

Nabil Kobeissi, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Horizon Advisors, said: "As the main sponsor, we are committed to nurturing and fostering the growth of all 11 finalists in this vibrant biotech ecosystem. This Summit marks the beginning of a transformative journey, and we are confident that it will pave the way for a flourishing hub in the region. We are also pleased to announce that we will commit to invest in and partner with the winner, Harmonic Discovery, to support its future growth in the region."

Sponsors for the event included J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, J.P. Morgan Commercial Bank, Blue Horizon Advisors, United Al Saqer Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Salam Capital. The Summit organisation, logistics and finalist recruitment were facilitated by Lyfebulb.

Of importance, at the Summit, Mr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City, announced that Masdar City Free Zone would award all 11 Finalists complimentary business licenses to further support their establishment in the region. Masdar City is one of the world's most sustainable urban developments and innovation hubs with a growing focus on life science entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

