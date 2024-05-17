NewOrg Management System, Inc.: NewOrg Attends PowerNet 2024

Leading cloud based data platform for non profits announces new AI features and Accelerator Grant Program at conference for Jewish Human Services organizations from Canada and the United States.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / NewOrg Management System, a leading online data management platform for nonprofit organizations, social services and government agencies, attended this year's POWERNET conference hosted by the Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies.

NewOrg made several important announcements at the conference:

NewOrg is expanding its Accelerator Grant Program, which provides funding for small agencies to implement a data management system to improve Efficiency, Transparency, and Sustainability. NewOrg will provide additional support for agencies with long term contracts with systems that no longer meet their needs.

NewOrg announces native support for Medicaid block grants in its electronic billing system.

Utilizing AI for public benefit, NewOrg is carefully developing HIPAA compliant AI powered features to save practitioners and administrators time and effort. These include: AI powered voice transcription and case note summaries. AI powered document translation for intake and skills matching. AI powered address verification in the USA and Canada to streamline data entry and ensure accuracy.



These features will be rolled out to existing partners over the summer.

"AI technologies have great potential to improve access to services, save time, and support our partner's important missions. As with all new technologies, consideration of risk, privacy, and societal effects must be foundational to our strategy. Non Profit Human Services agencies aren't, and shouldn't be, technology risk takers. NewOrg is committed to helping drive innovative uses of AI as the technologies, legal frameworks, and use cases mature."

David Crouch, President, NewOrg Management System

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)

Washington, DC 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 17 years providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

About NJHSA

The Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies stands as a collective of 170+ non-profit Jewish human service organizations spanning the United States, Canada, and Israel. The Network unites efforts to create a positive impact on the lives of nearly two million clients annually. Member organizations collectively provide a comprehensive array of human services for individuals across all age groups, both within and beyond the Jewish community.

About PowerNet - https://www.networkjhsa.org/2024/05/03/powernet-2024-is-now

Contact - info@networkjhsa.org

