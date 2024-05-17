ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Eric Rakusin to ThinkEquity's trading department as Senior Vice President of Institutional Sales Trading.

Eric brings 20 years of industry experience to the firm. Eric worked for CIC Market Solutions, the US broker-dealer of Credit Industriel et Commerical in Paris, France in the Sales Trading Department for both US and European Equities. He also spearheaded their virtual roadshow product for European corporates to reach customers in the US more frequently. Most recently Eric worked for Oscar Gruss/Makor Group working with the equities, options, and fixed income teams. He was also part of the team tasked with implementing a new OMS system for the firm. Prior to Oscar Gruss, Eric worked for Angelo Gordon, a diversified asset manager with over $78 billion in assets under management. At Angelo Gordon, he consulted with the equities and fixed income teams in fund operations/reconciliations and worked with their third-party administrator for NAV calculation. Eric currently holds FINRA Series 7, 63, & 99 registrations and is a graduate of Hofstra University, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

CONTACT:

William Baquet, President

ThinkEquity

212-732-8500

wbaquet@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com