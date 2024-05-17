West Covina, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - Mamboleo Media Group announces the forthcoming release of its latest book, "Believing in the Secret," authored by Dr. Aby Mamboleo, founder of the Mamboleo Media Group (MMG).





Mamboleo Media, the publisher behind works like "The Key To Guilt-Free Success For Working Women" and "The Entrepreneurs Funding Guide," targets a younger audience for the first time with this project.

"Believing in the Secret" follows a young protagonist's journey as they navigate challenges and setbacks to realize their dreams. As the story unfolds, young readers are gently guided to explore the depths of their aspirations, learning that with courage and persistence, even the most extraordinary dreams can become attainable realities.

"Drawing from my understanding of a child's experience, I aim to provide an inspirational story to help children understand the ideas of perseverance, believing in themselves, and staying true to their dreams. And that's what Believing in the Secret is all about," Aby shares while speaking about her book.

"Believing in the Secret" is available on Amazon and Mamboleo Media's website.

About Mamboleo Media Group:

Mamboleo Media Group is a dynamic publishing house dedicated to creating captivating content that entertains, educates, and inspires audiences of all ages. Founded by Dr. Aby Mamboleo, the company is committed to producing literature that focuses on empowering individuals and promoting diverse narratives. The firm's forte is in publishing and marketing stories that promote cross-cultural unity, inspirational stories, personal growth books, and expert insights for entrepreneurs and working women.

