GEP GRABS TWIN HONORS FOR BEST PROCUREMENT CONSULTANCY AND PROCUREMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER AT PRESTIGIOUS WORLD PROCUREMENT AWARDS

CLARK, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, won the top honor at the World Procurement Awards in London last night for Best Procurement Consultancy and, at the same time, was short-listed for Best Procurement Technology Provider award at the annual event.

GEP CONSULTING was selected because it demonstrated its ability to "help the procurement function to push boundaries within its business," by the judging panel comprised of C-suite leaders from organizations including Aashi Europe, Accenture, American Airlines, BAE Systems, Bain, CBRE, Citigroup, Heineken, Marks & Spencer, PwC, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

"We're proud to be recognized for both our global consulting and best-in-class procurement software because we uniquely provide our clients with the proverbial 'one hand to shake,' which is key to customers seeking a marked leap in digital innovation, impact and value," said Al Girardi, GEP's chief marketing officer. "We're even more excited about the future because of our leadership in AI and our new, AI-first, low-code platform, GEP QUANTUM, enabling clients to apply AI to drive efficiency, automation, agility and visibility into all procurement, ESG, and supply chain functions to achieve maximum ROI," added Girardi.

About GEP

GEP® delivers AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people - this is how GEP SOFTWARE, GEP STRATEGY and GEP MANAGED SERVICES together deliver procurement and supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top procurement and supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit http://www.gep.com/.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416070/GEP_World_Procurement_Awards_in_London.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gep-grabs-twin-honors-for-best-procurement-consultancy-and-procurement-technology-provider-at-prestigious-world-procurement-awards-302149246.html