Eligible Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) Team Members voted against representation by the UAW this week. The secret ballot vote was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). During the May 13-17 elections, a total of 4,687 valid votes were counted, representing 92 percent of employees who were eligible to vote. Of these, 2,642 were "No" votes (56 percent), against representation by the UAW. A further 2,045 votes (44 percent) were "Yes," voting for representation by the United Auto Workers (UAW). MBUSI awaits formal certification of the results by the NLRB.

Our goal throughout this process was to ensure every eligible Team Member had the opportunity to participate in a fair election. We thank all Team Members who asked questions, engaged in discussions, and ultimately, made their voices heard on this important issue.

At MBUSI, our primary focus is always to provide a safe and supportive work environment for our Team Members, so they can build superior vehicles for the world. We look forward to continuing to work directly with our Team Members to ensure MBUSI is not only their employer of choice, but a place they would recommend to friends and family.

