Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces New Head of Information Technology

HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) announced today the promotion of Greg Davis to senior vice president, information technology, responsible for Havertys' technology systems and supporting the company's strategic goals. He will report to Clarence Smith, chairman and chief executive officer.

Davis joined Havertys in 1990 and has served as vice president, information technology development since 2011. He architected and led teams in building unified end-to-end operational systems from distribution to point-of-sale and Havertys.com to better serve Havertys' customers. Davis managed the implementation of a modern data warehouse to drive business decisions and the replatforming of our website on a suite of Adobe solutions for an improved user experience, improved data analytics and tracking, and AI for better personalization. Davis is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in computer science.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said "We are pleased to have Greg serve as head of our information technology team. His extensive knowledge of our systems and collaborative relationships with Havertys' stakeholders positions him well for this critical role. Greg will continue to lead significant projects and guide our teams as we navigate the challenges of securing and enhancing our infrastructure and online presence in an ever-changing environment."

The company reported in March that Ed Clary, executive vice president and chief information officer had shared his plans to retire in July 2024. Clary will step down today from his current role and will serve as a strategic advisor until his retirement.

"Our information technology team is integral to our success, and we are grateful for Ed's transformational leadership during his 33-year career with Havertys," said Smith. "In addition to his responsibilities as chief information officer, Ed led our distribution operations for eight years, gaining insight used to generate new systems and operational improvements we use today. Ed's understanding of our business and passion for serving our customers is evidenced by the systems, infrastructure, and exceptional team he assembled. We wish Ed and his family all the very best in retirement."

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT) and (NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 125 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys

404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View the original press release on accesswire.com