Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) announces that, as a consequence of not having filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023, the Company has received a deficiency notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC confirming that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company's continued compliance with the other listing requirements. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice to submit a plan of compliance to Nasdaq. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, the Company may be granted up to an additional 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 20-F, or until 11 November 2024, to regain compliance.

The Company has received consent to its requested waiver from lenders under its USD 950m three-year loan facility for the late filing of the Annual Report on Form 20-F and is fully committed to regaining compliance and satisfying all of Nasdaq's listing requirements.

Polestar is working to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F as soon as practicable and to report its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024 soon thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release ("Press Release") may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Polestar including the number of vehicle deliveries and gross margin. For example, projections of revenue, volumes, margins, cash flow break-even and other financial or operating metrics and statements regarding expectations of future needs for funding and plans related thereto are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Polestar and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) Polestar's ability to maintain agreements or partnerships with its strategic partners, such as Volvo Cars, Geely or Xingji Meizu Group, and to develop new agreements or partnerships; (2) Polestar's ability to maintain relationships with its existing suppliers, source new suppliers for its critical components and enter into longer term supply contracts and complete building out its supply chain, while effectively managing the risks due to such relationships; (3) Polestar's reliance on its partnerships with vehicle charging networks to provide charging solutions for its vehicles and its reliance on strategic partners for servicing its vehicles and their integrated software; (4) Polestar's reliance on its partners, some of which may have limited experience with electric vehicles, to manufacture vehicles at a high volume or develop devices, products, apps or operating systems for Polestar, and to allocate sufficient production capacity or resources to Polestar in order for Polestar to be able to increase its vehicle production capacities and product offerings; (5) the ability of Polestar to grow and manage growth profitably including expectations of growth and financial performance by generating expected revenues at expected selling prices, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (6) Polestar's estimates of expenses, profitability, gross margin, cash flow, and cash reserves; (7) increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of materials, in particular for lithium-ion cells or semiconductors; (8) the possibility that Polestar may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the effects of competition and the high barriers to entry in the automotive industry, and the pace and depth of electric vehicle adoption generally on Polestar's future business; (10) changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and fuel and energy prices; (11) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Polestar or others, adverse results from litigation, governmental investigations or audits, or tax-related proceedings or audits; (12) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards; (13) changes in applicable laws or regulations or governmental incentive programs; (14) Polestar's ability to establish its brand and capture additional market share, (15) the risks associated with negative press or reputational harm, including from lithium-ion battery cells catching fire or venting smoke; (16) delays in the design, development, manufacture, launch and financing of Polestar's vehicles and other product offerings, and Polestar's reliance on a limited number of vehicle models to generate revenues; (17) Polestar's ability to continuously and rapidly innovate, develop and market new products; (18) risks related to future market adoption of Polestar's offerings; (19) risks related to Polestar's distribution model; (20) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, interest rate changes, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and in Israel and the Gaza Strip, supply chain disruptions, fuel and energy prices and logistical constraints on Polestar, Polestar's projected results of operations, financial performance or other financial and operational metrics, or on any of the foregoing risks; (21) Polestar's ability to forecast demand for its vehicles; (22) Polestar's ability to raise additional funding; (23) Polestar's ability to successfully execute cost-cutting activities and strategic efficiency initiatives; (24) the identification of additional accounting errors and/or a final assessment of errors already identified that differs significantly from Polestar's preliminary view of such errors; and (25) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Polestar's Form 20-F, and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by Polestar. There may be additional risks that Polestar presently does not know or that Polestar currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this Press Release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Polestar assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as may be required by law.

