San Rafael, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - Today the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels (HBSAA) announced their upcoming Angel Investing Bootcamp to be held on June 5: Angel Investing - Lessons from the Experts. The virtual educational and networking event is for investors and entrepreneurs alike, and is open to anyone interested in entrepreneurship.

The Bootcamp was developed by HBSAA to familiarize angel investors with the mechanics, insights and trends of angel investing. While the principal audience for this event are angels, other investors and entrepreneurs will also find these insights invaluable. The event features Harvard Business School alumni with tremendous depth and experience in angel investing and startup finance. It includes sessions on everything from how to get started, what to look out for, and how to build a portfolio with high-profit potential. Bootcamp topics include:

Angel Investing 101: Best Practices

Screening Companies and Pitch Decks

Due Diligence: Looking Under the Hood

Making the Initial investment: SAFEs, Convertible Notes & Priced Equity

Follow-on Investments, Dilution & Exits

Sameera Bazaz, co-chair of the Bootcamp and President of the Washington DC chapter said: "The program will provide unique insight into best practices for building your angel portfolio and the opportunity for attendees to network with fellow angels and presenters."

Alexa McCulloch, co-chair of the Bootcamp and co-chair of the Southern California chapter said: "This is the 7th time we've run a Bootcamp and each time we try to improve the experience for the attendees. This Bootcamp will have something for both investors and entrepreneurs at every level."

The presentations are taught by veteran investors and entrepreneurs who have built and funded companies of their own in a long list of industries from technology to consumer products to healthcare. The interactive sessions offer the ability for attendees to ask questions directly to the experts. The virtual Bootcamp environment also has breaks for networking among attendees and presenters. Join us for the HBS Angel Bootcamp on Wednesday, June 5, 12 pm - 5 pm ET (9 am - 2 pm PT). Learn more about the event here: https://www.hbsangels.com/bootcamp-basic.

HBSAA also offers a follow-up Advanced Angel Investing Bootcamp - a two half-day deep dive into deal terms, cap tables and more - which will be held next in October. Recordings of prior sessions are available here: https://www.hbsangels.com/bootcamp.

The Harvard Business School Alumni Angels Association, based in San Rafael, California, is a 501(c)6 non-profit alumni club of the Harvard Business School. With 20 global chapters and over 1,000 members, it is the largest alumni-based angel organization in the world. For more information: www.HBSAngels.com.

