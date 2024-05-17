Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 18.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial Report: NASDAQ-FinTech mit 3.000% Wachstum und 500% Kurs-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H52J | ISIN: US8608971078 | Ticker-Symbol: SYJ
Stuttgart
17.05.24
21:59 Uhr
2,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STITCH FIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STITCH FIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1102,19013:04
2,1402,19217.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2024 | 22:06
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stitch Fix, Inc.: Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective May 15, 2024, the compensation committee of the company's board of directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee to acquire 118,722 shares of the company's Class A common stock. One fourth of these restricted stock units will vest on June 12, 2024, and the remainder will vest in 3 equal quarterly installments of 1/4th over the next three subsequent quarterly RSU vesting dates, subject to the recipient's continuous service on each vesting date. The RSUs were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. Amended and Restated 2019 Inducement Plan and forms of stock option and RSU agreements thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in April 2022 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

IR Contact:

Hayden Blair
ir@stitchfix.com		PR Contact:

Liz Nunan
media@stitchfix.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.