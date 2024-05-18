Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital Announces Closing of Latest 268 Acquisition in Atlanta

Portfolio Milestone: Viking Capital's 26th Aquisition

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2024 / Viking Capital, a renowned private equity firm dedicated to elevating multifamily properties, proudly announces the successful culmination of its latest venture - the acquisition of Dawson Forest. This exceptional property, boasting 268 units, is strategically nestled in the heart of Atlanta's Expanding GA-400 Northern Corridor.









Dawson Forest represents a significant addition to Viking Capital's esteemed portfolio of multifamily assets, aligning seamlessly with the firm's commitment to delivering outstanding investment opportunities to its discerning investors.

About Dawson Forest:

Dawson Forest stands as a premier multifamily investment opportunity within Viking Capital's portfolio, offering 268 value add on 68% of units. Strategically positioned in Dawson County, one of Georgia's fastest-growing counties, Dawson Forest benefits from its strategic location amidst exponential growth.

Key Investment Highlights:

This strategic acquisition underscores Viking Capital's dedication to identifying properties poised for growth and value creation. With a purchase price of $52 million and substantial value-add potential, Dawson Forest is positioned to undergo strategic enhancements to elevate the overall resident experience.

Financial Highlights:

Viking Capital is delighted to confirm the successful completion of the Dawson Forest acquisition, with a total investment of $52 million. Financing for this transaction secured a favorable fixed interest rate of 5.65%, complemented by additional advantageous terms, enhancing the investment's appeal.

Portfolio Milestone:

Dawson Forest marks a significant milestone as Viking Capital's 26th successful acquisition, contributing to the firm's impressive track record of over $830 million in assets acquired. This milestone underscores Viking Capital's unwavering commitment to strategic growth and its ability to consistently deliver value to investors.

About Viking Capital:

Viking Capital stands as a leading private equity firm specializing in multifamily properties, dedicated to delivering robust returns to its esteemed investors. For further details about Viking Capital and its investment opportunities, please visit www.vikingcapllc.com.





