Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2024) - Sekuya, the cutting-edge platform that merges anime gaming with lifestyle loyalty, has successfully raised $2.2 million in total funding, marking significant progress in its mission to revolutionize the anime gaming market. The initial $1.6 million fundraising round saw strong support from prominent venture capitalists and angel investors, underscoring the market's confidence in Sekuya's vision. The round was led by Singularity Dao (SDAO) and included notable backers such as SingularityNet, Oracle Investment Group (OIG), Gains Associates, New Tribe Capital, Seed Thrift Ventures, and Bigger Than Race (BTRDAO). Influential angel investors like Mario Casiraghi from SingularityNet and Irene Umar, CEO of W3GG, also contributed.

The Rise of Anime Gaming

The anime gaming market is experiencing substantial growth globally, with particularly strong momentum in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. According to industry reports, the global anime market size was valued at $24.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $43.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. The APAC region, home to a massive base of anime enthusiasts and gamers, is a key driver of this growth, making it an ideal environment for innovative platforms like Sekuya to thrive.

IDO Sold Out in 2 Minutes

Sekuya's recent Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on SingularityDAO further demonstrated the platform's appeal and market potential, selling out within an astonishing two minutes and raising $691,000 USDC. This rapid sell-out highlights the robust demand and strong market interest in Sekuya's unique approach to combining immersive anime gaming experiences with a comprehensive lifestyle loyalty program. Joshua Budiman, CEO of Sekuya, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled by the incredible response to our IDO on SingularityDAO. Selling out within two minutes is a testament to the strong support and belief in Sekuya's vision. This achievement marks a significant step forward in our journey to revolutionize the anime gaming and lifestyle loyalty sectors."

CEX Listing on 21st May 2024

Looking ahead, Sekuya is preparing for its next major milestone: listing on two of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate and MEXC, along with Uniswap on decentralized exchange. The listings, scheduled for May 21, 2024, at 14:00 UTC, will provide greater accessibility and liquidity for Sekuya's token, allowing a broader audience to participate in its ecosystem. These strategic moves aim to position Sekuya as a leader in the burgeoning anime gaming market.

Sekuya's platform is poised to set a new standard in the intersection of gaming and lifestyle by offering users engaging content and valuable rewards. With the strong financial backing of $2.2 million, Sekuya is well-equipped to accelerate its development, expand its user base, and forge strategic partnerships that will enhance its offerings and market presence.



Supporting Sport Tourism in Indonesia with Radical Motorsport

In an exciting development promoting sport tourism, Sekuya has partnered with Radical Motorsport to unveil the world's first Web3 anime race car. This collaboration aims to elevate Mandalika as a sport tourism hotspot through innovative and culturally rich attractions. The collaboration announcement was made during the Elite Showcase in ICE BSD, marking Radical Motorsport's debut in the Indonesian automotive exhibition.

About Sekuya

Sekuya is a video game company headquartered in Singapore. Born from a community, Sekuya aims to revolutionize the gaming landscape with a community-driven approach in all new anime epic fantasy universe.

Sekuya's flagship project, Sekuya Multiverse, an award-winning start-up project, combines 2 of the world's most popular gaming genres: MOBA + RPG, promising a new gaming experience for global players of both genres.

