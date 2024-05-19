Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2024) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Retik Finance (RETIK) on May 21, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the RETIK/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





Retik Finance (RETIK) is transforming the future of finance with innovative DeFi solutions, including futuristic DeFi debit cards, a smart crypto payment gateway, an AI-powered P2P lending platform, and a multi-chain non-custodial wallet, all designed for seamless, secure, and borderless transactions.

Introducing Retik Finance: Pioneering DeFi Solutions for a Borderless Financial Future

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Retik Finance (RETIK), at the forefront of decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation, offering a cutting-edge suite of products designed to revolutionize global transactions. By seamlessly integrating traditional and digital currencies, Retik Finance empowers users to transact effortlessly with its Futuristic DeFi Debit Cards. These cards, along with the Smart Crypto Payment Gateway, facilitate swift and secure payments, leveraging the latest technology to eliminate friction in financial transactions.

The platform includes an AI-Powered Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending system, optimizing capital allocation by connecting borrowers and lenders efficiently. Additionally, the Multi-Chain Non-Custodial Highly Secured DeFi Wallet prioritizes user security and accessibility across multiple blockchain networks. Retik Finance aims to redefine the financial landscape by providing advanced solutions that promote a borderless and decentralized economy, ensuring that users have greater control over their financial assets.

Through the innovative use of blockchain and decentralized technologies, Retik Finance bridges the gap between cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat applications. By replacing traditional intermediaries like banks with secure and efficient smart contracts, a transparent and trustworthy financial environment is created. With a vision to decentralize the banking sector, Retik Finance is committed to fostering a more inclusive, efficient, and accessible financial ecosystem for individuals and businesses worldwide.

Moreover, RETIK has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). RETIK token distribution consists of 40% for presale, 24% for ecosystem allocation, 12% for liquidity and listings reserves, 6% for the team, 5% for cashback reserve, 4% for marketing, acquisitions, and partnerships, and 6% for MM, incentives, and KOLs. The RETIK token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on May 21, 2024. Investors who are interested in RETIK can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About Retik Finance

Retik Finance (RETIK) is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) project revolutionizing global transactions with its innovative suite of financial solutions. Introducing futuristic DeFi Debit Cards, a Smart Crypto Payment Gateway, AI-powered Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending, and a Multi-Chain Non-Custodial Highly Secured DeFi Wallet.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

