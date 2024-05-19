Buildout, Inc. Unveils Game-Changing Technology Stack including an AI-Enabled Mobile App

Buildout, Inc., a leading provider of technology software and services for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new technology stack and the introduction of the Buildout mobile app. This marks a significant milestone in Buildout's mission to enable CRE brokers' success with cutting-edge tools and resources.

The Buildout app is a game-changing research tool tailored for investors and commercial real estate professionals alike. Providing on-the-go data insights for every property in the US, the app delivers crucial prospecting information such as building details, lot information, loan data, and tax details. The app is accessible through the Apple Store and Google Play with free accounts and upgrade options.

When an individual enables the app on their mobile device, they unlock desktop features as well with the same verified account login. The features vary across platforms but users can unlock:

Research maps

Ownership data

Search likely to sell properties

Property valuations

View on- and off-market listings

Task management

On-demand generated call lists and contact management

The app itself will be backed by Buildout's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant known as AL to support the user in creating tasks with logged activities.

"The secret sauce to top producers in commercial real estate is knowing exactly where to use tech to multiply their human efforts," says Buildout's Chief Growth Officer Helen Calvin. "With the release of our mobile app, that's easier than ever. The best advantages CRE tech can offer, everything from AI to new data insights, will be within reach wherever your work takes you."

The app is powered by Buildout's Connect product, formerly known as Prospect & Nurture. Earlier this year, the company combined its off-market property listing marketplace and the existing prospect data tool to formally combine all the features within Connect. These cutting-edge solutions will enhance brokers' and investors' efficiency, productivity, and success in their daily operations.

Buildout's latest technology stack will strengthen how CRE professionals operate in today's dynamic market to prospect, brand, promote, and win more deals. Buildout exists to serve CRE and empower the best brokers; now the tech provider can support wherever their users do their business - in their office or on their phones.

About Buildout, Inc.

Buildout is a family of CRE software products and services that help the best brokers to find, win, market, and transact properties to maximize their deal efforts and wins. Our core belief is that successful commercial real estate is broker-led, but tech-enabled. That we play a critical role in maximizing the brokers time to focus on what they do best. As a result, Buildout has become the not-so-secret weapon for more than 40,0000 CRE brokers and 50,000 investors. Ultimately, we exist to serve the entire CRE industry and because of that unwavering focus, all the best brokers use Buildout. Learn more at www.buildout.com .

