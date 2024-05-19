Crystal Facilities Management Stands Apart for Providing Extensive Cleaning Services across Saudia Arabia

The company has been able to get recognition for providing innovative cleaning services to clients across KSA.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2024 / Established 15 years back with the notion of delivering peerless cleaning services, Crystal Facilities Management brings innovative solutions to help drive customer-centric, integrated facilities management services and consultancy to the KSA. With years of experience in providing commercial cleaning , contractor cleaning , office cleaning, security, pest control, waste management, and janitorial services, the company has established itself as one of the most trusted Facility Management and Commercial Cleaning Services companies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As a difference maker from its competitors, the company offers groundbreaking services to customers, stakeholders, partners, and suppliers on time, helping them achieve their objectives. Furthermore, the company's proficient team is eager to leverage its experience in the industry to deliver high-quality IFM solutions that will drive positive change through consultation, design, and delivery of services to make it a unique model that contributes to sustainability, innovation, and technology.

CEO Yasir Zahoor states, "As a total facilities service provider, we strive hard to offer scalable and powerful solutions for your business. Working within different industries during the past years has helped us understand and deliver a true value solution for our customers. For all their needs. Our robust and hard-working teams aim to deliver a project within a short time scale. We will help your company attain its objectives."

Apart from providing HVAC system maintenance, civil works, fire systems management, plumbing, and car park management, the company also offers strategic planning, asset management, FM outsourcing, and sustainability for Facilities Management Consulting. Moreover, as part of its mission to support the country's economic diversification and growth, Crystal Facilities Management is committed to aligning its services with the goals of the Saudi 2030 Vision. In order to contribute to the development of Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and services, the company's comprehensive facilities management solutions are designed to support this transformation by providing world-class facilities management solutions to Saudi Arabian companies and organizations.

As a customer-focused company, Crystal Facilities Management is dedicated to delivering services that are sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective, while also meeting the highest standards of quality and safety.

The CEO further states, "With over 15 years of experience providing Soft FM services in the UK , Crystal Facilities Management is excited to expand our services to Saudi Arabia. Our expertise in Soft and Hard FM services uniquely positions us to provide facilities management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We are pleased to offer a wide range of services to our clients in KSA. We provide a range of comprehensive facilities management services tailored to suit your needs."

