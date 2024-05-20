Will collaborate on piloting application of technologies to improve the energy efficiency, comfort and operational efficiency of buildings

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the German branch of its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. has signed a development partnership agreement with the State of Berlin, represented by Tegel Projekt GmbH, to join its smart-city redevelopment project Berlin TXL.

Berlin TXL was launched in 2021 to create a smart city on the vast five-square-kilometer site of the former Berlin Tegel Airport, which closed in 2020. The project is tackling challenges facing 21st-century cities, such as the efficient use of energy, eco-friendly mobility, clean water, recycling, sustainable construction and application of new materials, networked control of systems and more.

As the first initiative under this partnership, Mitsubishi Electric Europe and Tegel Projekt intend to jointly collaborate on piloting application of technologies to improve the energy efficiency, comfort and operational efficiency of buildings at Berlin TXL. The initiative will make extensive use of research and development carried out at Mitsubishi Electric's SUSTIE net-zero energy building test facility in Kamakura, Japan since 2020.

Tegel Projekt CEO Frank Wolters and Berlin Governing Mayor Kai Wegner, during their visit to Mitsubishi Electric's Information Technology R&D Center in Kamakura, Japan on May 17, also toured the SUSTIE facility to observe potential pilot applications, including building-simulation and smart-building/smart-city platform technologies.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240519903630/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Global Strategic Planning Marketing Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2111

gog.emea.americas@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/