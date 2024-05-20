Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Directorate Change

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce the appointments of Marian Moroney as a Non-Executive Director and Cathal Jones as Finance Director of the Company, both with immediate effect.

Marian is a recognised and accomplished leader in the exploration and mining industry with over 30 years' experience in exploration, mining, strategic planning, governance, identifying new business opportunities, joint venture management and oversight, and mergers and acquisitions.

Marian spent over 20 years with Barrick Gold Corporation in senior roles and was named as one of Barrick's inaugural partners in 2015, followed by her being voted as one of 100 Global Inspirational Women in mining in 2016. Her time with Barrick included 5 years as Vice President - New Exploration Opportunities where she had specific responsibility for identifying, reviewing and securing new operating districts for Barrick through multiple and innovative earn-in agreements.

Marian led and coordinated a large multidisciplinary team to progress the Alturas gold deposit through the various exploration stages to establish a resource base of more than 9Moz of gold and delivered a comprehensive scoping study document envisaging potential development and production scenarios.

She is also a past board member for the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC" - 2014-2017) and TSX-V listed Reunion Gold Corporation (2019-2022) and is a current member of the PDAC Geoscience Committee, Society Economic Geologists, and Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Cathal Jones qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 1999 and worked in accountancy practice for over 15 years. He moved to Deloitte in 2002 where he was a senior manager and Director in the Corporate Finance department, acting in lead advisory roles primarily in the natural resources and renewable energy sectors assisting clients with project finance, capital raising, M&A and overall strategic direction.

Cathal joined Ardilaun Energy Limited in 2014 as finance director. Ardilaun Energy Limited acquired the Irish oil and gas assets of AIM quoted San Leon Energy plc in 2014. He is also a founding director of Dunraven Resources plc which acquired the Tunisian offshore oil exploration assets of Circle Oil plc in 2018 (the formerly AIM quoted oil and gas development and production company).

He is currently the Company Secretary for Conroy Gold and has been working in a consultancy role with the Company for a number of years assisting with the preparation of financial statements and other corporate finance matters including joint venture negotiations. Cathal holds a degree in Law and Accounting from the University of Limerick and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

ProfessorRichardConroy,Chairman, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Marian to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Her experience lends itself to the new and exciting stage the Company is at, in particular her knowledge and experience of leading a team in the assessment and progression of discovered resource through to production feasibility. Her input into the process of selecting our next joint venture partner and structuring the partnership to best develop the new and potentially world-class gold districts owed by the Company in Ireland will be invaluable."

"We are also delighted to welcome Cathal Jones to the Board as Finance Director. Cathal's knowledge of the Company as well as his corporate finance experience will be crucial as the Company moves forward in building on its extensive and potentially world class discoveries."

The following information is disclosed in accordance with rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Marian Anne Moroney (aged 54) holds, or has held in the past 5 years, the following directorships and partnerships:

Current directorships / partnerships Former directorships / partnerships within past five years None Reunion Gold Corporation

Marian does not hold any shareholding in the Company.

Cathal James Jones (aged 48) holds, or has held in the past 5 years, the following directorships and partnerships:

Current directorships / partnerships Former directorships / partnerships within past five years Conroy Gold (Armagh) Limited Conroy Gold (Clontibret) Limited Conroy Gold (Longford Down) Limited Ardilaun Energy Limited Ardilaun Island Holdings Limited Island Oil & Gas Limited Island Expro Limited Island Assets Porcupine Limited Island (Seven Heads) Limited Island Donegal Limited Island Rockall JV Limited Ardilaun Energy Group Designated Activity Company Dunraven Resources Public Limited Company Irish Medical Systems Limited None

Cathal has a total interest in 208,952 shares in the Company, representing 0.44 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

