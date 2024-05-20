Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
GOLD-MINEN vor Jahrhundert-Hausse?! Diese Aktie sofort kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.05.24
08:04 Uhr
1,714 Euro
+0,026
+1,54 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7121,76608:53
Dow Jones News
20.05.2024 | 08:31
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7420     GBP1.4880 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7000     GBP1.4560 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7238     GBP1.4767

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    4,294   1.7000        XDUB     09:12:00      00028902868TRDU1 
    4,294   1.7000        XDUB     09:12:00      00028902867TRDU1 
    1,601   1.7080        XDUB     10:23:07      00028903320TRDU1 
    2,212   1.7080        XDUB     10:23:07      00028903319TRDU1 
    2,837   1.7080        XDUB     10:23:07      00028903318TRDU1 
    2,250   1.7080        XDUB     10:23:07      00028903317TRDU1 
    2,536   1.7100        XDUB     11:16:01      00028903804TRDU1 
     293   1.7200        XDUB     11:46:19      00028903971TRDU1 
    2,484   1.7200        XDUB     11:48:20      00028903986TRDU1 
    5,135   1.7160        XDUB     11:56:37      00028904032TRDU1 
    2,295   1.7340        XDUB     13:22:45      00028904590TRDU1 
     122   1.7340        XDUB     13:22:45      00028904589TRDU1 
     668   1.7340        XDUB     13:23:28      00028904594TRDU1 
    3,697   1.7340        XDUB     13:23:28      00028904593TRDU1 
     265   1.7340        XDUB     14:08:47      00028905061TRDU1 
     168   1.7340        XDUB     14:08:47      00028905060TRDU1 
    3,200   1.7340        XDUB     14:08:47      00028905059TRDU1 
     845   1.7340        XDUB     14:08:47      00028905058TRDU1 
     365   1.7340        XDUB     14:37:41      00028905325TRDU1 
    1,060   1.7340        XDUB     14:37:41      00028905324TRDU1 
     669   1.7340        XDUB     14:37:41      00028905323TRDU1 
     391   1.7340        XDUB     14:37:41      00028905322TRDU1 
     669   1.7340        XDUB     14:37:41      00028905321TRDU1 
     365   1.7340        XDUB     14:37:41      00028905320TRDU1 
    2,875   1.7360        XDUB     14:45:21      00028905419TRDU1 
     949   1.7400        XDUB     15:12:54      00028906139TRDU1 
    1,600   1.7400        XDUB     15:12:54      00028906140TRDU1 
      34  1.7400        XDUB     15:12:54      00028906141TRDU1 
    4,568   1.7400        XDUB     15:19:37      00028906297TRDU1 
    4,421   1.7420        XDUB     15:46:22      00028906873TRDU1 
    2,317   1.7320        XDUB     15:57:37      00028907085TRDU1 
    1,014   1.7300        XDUB     16:02:33      00028907153TRDU1 
      54  1.7300        XDUB     16:02:33      00028907152TRDU1 
    1,380   1.7300        XDUB     16:02:33      00028907151TRDU1 
    3,073   1.7280        XDUB     16:20:39      00028907525TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     127   1.4620        XLON     09:11:54      00028902866TRDU1 
    2,953   1.4620        XLON     09:11:54      00028902865TRDU1 
    3,743   1.4560        XLON     09:12:00      00028902869TRDU1 
     310   1.4640        XLON     11:16:06      00028903805TRDU1 
    1,732   1.4640        XLON     11:16:20      00028903807TRDU1 
    1,100   1.4640        XLON     11:16:20      00028903806TRDU1 
      54  1.4660        XLON     11:56:37      00028904031TRDU1 
     850   1.4760        XLON     12:26:43      00028904166TRDU1 
      85  1.4760        XLON     12:26:43      00028904163TRDU1 
    2,342   1.4760        XLON     12:26:43      00028904162TRDU1 
    2,866   1.4760        XLON     12:26:43      00028904161TRDU1 
     258   1.4800        XLON     13:23:28      00028904592TRDU1 
     100   1.4800        XLON     13:23:28      00028904598TRDU1 
     110   1.4800        XLON     13:23:28      00028904597TRDU1 
      10  1.4800        XLON     13:23:28      00028904596TRDU1 
     111   1.4800        XLON     13:23:28      00028904595TRDU1 
      54  1.4860        XLON     14:32:42      00028905217TRDU1 
      54  1.4860        XLON     14:32:42      00028905219TRDU1 
     947   1.4860        XLON     14:32:42      00028905218TRDU1 
    1,114   1.4860        XLON     14:32:42      00028905221TRDU1 
    1,135   1.4860        XLON     14:32:42      00028905220TRDU1 
     276   1.4880        XLON     15:19:51      00028906302TRDU1 
     511   1.4880        XLON     15:19:51      00028906301TRDU1 
    2,400   1.4880        XLON     15:19:51      00028906300TRDU1 
      76  1.4880        XLON     15:46:29      00028906875TRDU1 
    2,700   1.4880        XLON     15:46:29      00028906874TRDU1 
     822   1.4880        XLON     15:46:29      00028906879TRDU1 
    2,000   1.4880        XLON     15:46:29      00028906878TRDU1 
     140   1.4880        XLON     15:46:29      00028906877TRDU1 
     425   1.4880        XLON     15:46:29      00028906876TRDU1 
    5,595   1.4820        XLON     16:23:35      00028907585TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322386 
EQS News ID:  1906319 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.