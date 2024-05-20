DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 17th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7420 GBP1.4880 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7000 GBP1.4560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7238 GBP1.4767

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,294 1.7000 XDUB 09:12:00 00028902868TRDU1 4,294 1.7000 XDUB 09:12:00 00028902867TRDU1 1,601 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903320TRDU1 2,212 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903319TRDU1 2,837 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903318TRDU1 2,250 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903317TRDU1 2,536 1.7100 XDUB 11:16:01 00028903804TRDU1 293 1.7200 XDUB 11:46:19 00028903971TRDU1 2,484 1.7200 XDUB 11:48:20 00028903986TRDU1 5,135 1.7160 XDUB 11:56:37 00028904032TRDU1 2,295 1.7340 XDUB 13:22:45 00028904590TRDU1 122 1.7340 XDUB 13:22:45 00028904589TRDU1 668 1.7340 XDUB 13:23:28 00028904594TRDU1 3,697 1.7340 XDUB 13:23:28 00028904593TRDU1 265 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905061TRDU1 168 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905060TRDU1 3,200 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905059TRDU1 845 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905058TRDU1 365 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905325TRDU1 1,060 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905324TRDU1 669 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905323TRDU1 391 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905322TRDU1 669 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905321TRDU1 365 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905320TRDU1 2,875 1.7360 XDUB 14:45:21 00028905419TRDU1 949 1.7400 XDUB 15:12:54 00028906139TRDU1 1,600 1.7400 XDUB 15:12:54 00028906140TRDU1 34 1.7400 XDUB 15:12:54 00028906141TRDU1 4,568 1.7400 XDUB 15:19:37 00028906297TRDU1 4,421 1.7420 XDUB 15:46:22 00028906873TRDU1 2,317 1.7320 XDUB 15:57:37 00028907085TRDU1 1,014 1.7300 XDUB 16:02:33 00028907153TRDU1 54 1.7300 XDUB 16:02:33 00028907152TRDU1 1,380 1.7300 XDUB 16:02:33 00028907151TRDU1 3,073 1.7280 XDUB 16:20:39 00028907525TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 127 1.4620 XLON 09:11:54 00028902866TRDU1 2,953 1.4620 XLON 09:11:54 00028902865TRDU1 3,743 1.4560 XLON 09:12:00 00028902869TRDU1 310 1.4640 XLON 11:16:06 00028903805TRDU1 1,732 1.4640 XLON 11:16:20 00028903807TRDU1 1,100 1.4640 XLON 11:16:20 00028903806TRDU1 54 1.4660 XLON 11:56:37 00028904031TRDU1 850 1.4760 XLON 12:26:43 00028904166TRDU1 85 1.4760 XLON 12:26:43 00028904163TRDU1 2,342 1.4760 XLON 12:26:43 00028904162TRDU1 2,866 1.4760 XLON 12:26:43 00028904161TRDU1 258 1.4800 XLON 13:23:28 00028904592TRDU1 100 1.4800 XLON 13:23:28 00028904598TRDU1 110 1.4800 XLON 13:23:28 00028904597TRDU1 10 1.4800 XLON 13:23:28 00028904596TRDU1 111 1.4800 XLON 13:23:28 00028904595TRDU1 54 1.4860 XLON 14:32:42 00028905217TRDU1 54 1.4860 XLON 14:32:42 00028905219TRDU1 947 1.4860 XLON 14:32:42 00028905218TRDU1 1,114 1.4860 XLON 14:32:42 00028905221TRDU1 1,135 1.4860 XLON 14:32:42 00028905220TRDU1 276 1.4880 XLON 15:19:51 00028906302TRDU1 511 1.4880 XLON 15:19:51 00028906301TRDU1 2,400 1.4880 XLON 15:19:51 00028906300TRDU1 76 1.4880 XLON 15:46:29 00028906875TRDU1 2,700 1.4880 XLON 15:46:29 00028906874TRDU1 822 1.4880 XLON 15:46:29 00028906879TRDU1 2,000 1.4880 XLON 15:46:29 00028906878TRDU1 140 1.4880 XLON 15:46:29 00028906877TRDU1 425 1.4880 XLON 15:46:29 00028906876TRDU1 5,595 1.4820 XLON 16:23:35 00028907585TRDU1

