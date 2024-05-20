The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge has announced a new set of dates for for the 2025 edition of its unique 3,000 km solar car race across the Australian continent, along with some regulation changes. The biennial solar car race from Darwin to Adelaide will take place at the end of the Australian winter, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2025, rather than the traditional mid-October timeslot. "It means the sun will be lower in the sky, rising later, and setting earlier," said Bridgestone World Solar Challenge ambassador and faculty member, Chris Selwood, in a press release. "With daily solar irradiation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...